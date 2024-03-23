Missouri and Louisiana will hold presidential primaries on Saturday. Their outcome is not in doubt

WASHINGTON (AP) — Missouri and Louisiana will hold presidential primaries Saturday, offering President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump more chances to collect delegates.

Biden will appear in the Democratic primary in both states. Republicans will vote only in Louisiana as the Missouri GOP already held caucuses on March 2.

None of the races will offer suspense. Biden and Trump have already clinched their party nominations and beaten their major competitors. But the primary races are still closely watched by insiders for turnout and signs of protest voters.