The ills of our primary care system are spreading

Besides lower salaries, this chronic undervaluation of primary care and lower reimbursement lead to lower investment and support for primary care practices at our hospitals and multispecialty clinics. Were the revenue streams greater for primary care services, the administrative burdens Freyer identifies — entering data into electronic medical records and obtaining prior authorization for tests and medications — could be more easily managed by nonclinical staff. The lack of such support burdens physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners with a mountain of extra work outside of patient care hours, which in turn makes the primary care role unappealing for many providers.

Re “Despite need, primary care harder to find: Fed up with administrative tasks, doctors moving on” (Page A1, March 14): Felice J. Freyer appropriately notes that doctors say “the system doesn’t support the essence of primary care, which involves preventing illness and managing chronic conditions,” and instead insurance pays more for procedures.

The MassHealth initiative to pay a set fee per patient rather than by visit or procedure and the state’s plan to infuse an additional $115 million into primary care per year for MassHealth patients are a good start. But until Medicare, MassHealth, and private insurers meaningfully place a higher value on primary care services, the yawning gap between the number of patients needing care and available providers will only grow larger.

Dr. Greg Schwartz

Newton

The writer has been a primary care physician for nearly 25 years at Mass General Brigham.





We need to do more to support the training of family physicians

We are in a primary care crisis of our own making due to decades of neglect and disinvestment. As Felice J. Freyer’s article points out, a major cause is poor primary care reimbursement. While the PC4You bill that has been introduced in the Legislature is a promising step, payment reform, while necessary, is not sufficient to address this crisis. Our state and federal governments and Massachusetts’ academic medical centers and health care institutions must step up and support training more family physicians.

Per the Milbank 2024 Primary Care Scorecard, Massachusetts and New Hampshire have the two lowest percentages of new physicians practicing primary care. This is not surprising when only 4 percent of first-year residency slots in Massachusetts are in family medicine (compared with 13 percent nationally). Every major academic health center and hospital should have a family medicine department that can develop, grow, and support primary care from medical school through practice to expand the number of primary care doctors trained in Massachusetts.

Dr. Wendy Barr

Arlington

Dr. Daniel J. McCullough

Marblehead





Longtime doctor flagged these problems almost 40 years ago

I don’t know whether to be grateful that the shortage of primary care doctors is being acknowledged or to be discouraged because acknowledgment has not led to action. I left private practice in 1987 and wrote (in The New England Journal of Medicine) at the time about many of the same difficulties primary care practitioners are facing now.

Yes, those of us in primary care would like a higher income, but the real problem is not having enough time to take care of patients, listen to their needs, properly diagnose and treat illness, and help keep them healthy. Over about 50 years, I have practiced primary care in community health and at the VA as well as in private practice; in all those settings doctors, as well as physician assistants and nurse practitioners, struggle to stay the course. Many do not. And many fewer clinicians are choosing primary care, leaving patients to go without a regular doctor and to use urgent care or the emergency department episodically, a poor solution for the patient and for the system.

Dr. Roberta Berrien

Dennis





Accountable care organizations offer a promising payment structure

Felice J. Freyer’s article hit the nail on the head by citing the huge income disparity in annual earnings between primary care physicians and specialists. This disparity has existed for decades, and until it is eliminated, the shortage of PCPs will continue.

The underlying cause of this disparity is a payment methodology used by Medicare and most insurers since 1992, the resource-based relative value scale system (RBRVS). It assigns payment level to services and procedures based on three components: physician work (time and skill), practice expense, and professional liability insurance cost. Unfortunately, this system unfairly values procedures done by specialists more than the cognitive expertise used by primary care physicians in managing a patient’s overall health.

But there is hope. A transition well underway across health care reimbursement is a shift to accountable care organizations and value-based payment — in other words, paying physicians (and hospitals) based on the quality indicators and total medical cost they influence rather than basing reimbursement primarily on the volume of services or procedures performed. Many primary care physicians are recognizing the benefits of accountable and value-based care and are joining or affiliating with ACOs.

However, the only way to fundamentally alter physician reimbursement such that primary care physicians are paid commensurate with the value they provide is to replace the RBRVS system with a different methodology — one that recognizes the value of comprehensive primary care and the influence of primary care physicians on total medical cost. In a recent study of patients in the Veterans Health Administration system, the average annual total cost of those who have a primary care physician relationship was 27 percent lower than the cost of patients without a PCP.

Ernie Bourassa

Yarmouth Port

The writer, now retired from the health care industry, worked for 24 years for UnitedHealthcare following 11 years at Prudential Insurance Company.





Universal health care is the answer to our haphazard system

As a Medicare patient for 13 years who has had the same primary care physician for more than 20 years, I know how lucky I am to have had continuity in my medical care. A close friend who is not yet eligible for Medicare was assigned a doctor in an accountable care organization several years ago. Then, with little warning, he learned his PCP would no longer be in network. He was switched to a different ACO, but the doctor was still out of network. He was promised he’d have a new primary care physician soon. More than a year later, he was still without a doctor.

Since he was working full time (and then some), and since I’m retired, I offered to help him find a doctor. I looked through lists of providers taking new patients within a reasonable distance. I finally found one. He has met with her, and he likes her. She is a nurse practitioner. There are MDs on staff should she need to consult, so he is happy to have someone he can call if he has a medical issue.

Massachusetts residents should not be dependent on the help of a close friend to find a doctor. We need to replace our haphazard system with universal health care as laid out in bills that are currently before the Legislature. Our Band-Aid system is not working.

Betsy Smith

Brewster