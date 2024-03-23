BC overpowers BU to claim Hockey East championship in a marquee matchup of the nation’s top two teams

Smith, who was named tournament MVP, had a great opportunity for a hat trick at 6:32 when he got to a rebound after Ryan Leonard drove to the net, but Mathieu Caron’s reflexes allowed him to make the glove save. Just 14 seconds later though, hats came cascading onto the ice after Leonard again carried the puck to the front of the net before dishing it off to an open Smith, who flicked it past Caron (23 saves) for the 4-1 lead.

Trailing 3-1 entering the third, BU put pressure on Fowler early on and would get its third power play at 2:27 after Jack Malone went off for roughing, but the Terriers (26-9-2) again came up empty.

Four goals from Lexington native Will Smith and 34 saves for Jacob Fowler were more than enough to send No. 1 Boston College to a 6-2 victory over No. 2 Boston University and its 12th Hockey East conference tournament title Saturday night at sold out TD Garden.

Freshman Gabe Perreault added a power play goal at 11:32 to give BC a 5-1 lead, with the Eagles (31-15-1) going a perfect 4 for 4 on the man advantage.

BC's 'Kid Line' comprised of Gabe Perreault (right, No. 34), Ryan Leonard (center, No. 9) and Will Smith (left, No. 6) combined to total 21 points over two games in Hockey East championship weekend. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

BU would get a five minute power play after former Terrier Jamie Armstrong was assessed a major for contact to the head at 12:27. Macklin Celebrini converted when his wrister beat Fowler at 14:45, but that was the only goal the Terriers could muster on the man advantage, even when Caron was pulled for the extra skater and a 6 on 4 advantage in the final minute of the power play.

With Caron still on the bench after the teams returned to even strength, Smith got his fourth when he flicked the puck from beyond the red line into the empty net at 18:04 to account for the final score.

Special teams were the difference in the first two periods, with BC converting all three of its power plays for a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes. BC came in with the nation’s best penalty kill at 90 percent, and the Eagles delivered, limiting the Terriers, owners of the second-best power play in the NCAA, to just two shots in their two opportunities with the man advantage.

BC grabbed a 1-0 lead at 5:46 on the first of Will Smith’s two power-play goals. The Eagles were on the man advantage after Shane Lachance went off for slashing. Smith sent the puck to the front of the net, where Gabe Perreault was battling BU defenseman Cade Webber for position. The puck never reached Perreault though, instead deflecting off the skate of BU captain Case McCarthy and past goaltender Mathieu Caron for the score.

Smith had his second of the night less than three minutes later at 8:37. With Lane Hutson in the box for tripping, Perreault sent a cross-ice pass to Smith, who beat Caron far side with a blast from the right circle for his 21st of the season.

BU appeared to have several chances in the 12th minute to get on the board, but Fowler held firm, denying bids at the doorstep from Lachance and Celebrini. The period ended with BU holding a 12-8 edge in shots, but BC with a 2-0 lead.

BU finally scored 4:24 into the second when freshman Gavin McCarthy sent in a wrister from the point that beat Fowler glove side to cut the deficit in half, 2-1.

The intensity picked up toward the end of the second period, with BU appearing to have several chances to even the score when Nick Zabaneh sent the puck ahead to Dylan Peterson, who dropped it back for Zabaneh as he cut to the net, but the speedy senior was denied by Fowler. Peterson had another opportunity on the rebound, but Fowler was in position for the save.

BC goaltender Jacob Fowler made 34 saves, several of which came in a late-game flurry of shots on goal by the Terriers. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Eagles turned the tables one minute later when BU senior Luke Tuch was whistled for boarding. Sophomore Cutter Gauthier one-timed a feed from Perreault for his nation-leading 35th goal at 18:46 for the 3-1 lead. Smith was also credited with an assist, giving him 65 points on the season, best in the NCAA.

BC came into the matchup winners of 11 in a row and 16 of 17, while BU was riding a seven-game winning streak.

It was the fourth meeting between the teams this season. BC swept the season series Jan. 26-27, but BU rebounded to take the first-round Beanpot matchup on Feb. 5, the last time the Eagles had lost.

It marked the third time the schools met in the Hockey East championship game, with BU winning the previous two: 2-1 in 2006 and 9-4 in 1986.

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.