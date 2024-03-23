BC’s young men’s hockey stars get a lot of the attention, but the Eagles also have an impressive group of veterans

Senior captain Eamon Powell , selected by the Lightning in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, has 31 points and scored the winner when BC clinched the Hockey East regular-season crown with a 1-0 win over New Hampshire on March 3. He was a freshman the last time the Eagles reached the NCAA Tournament, appearing in every game en route to being named to the conference’s All-Rookie team.

For all of the talk surrounding Boston College’s young stars, sophomore sensation Cutter Gauthier and the freshman trio of fellow first-round draft picks Gabe Perreault , Will Smith , and Ryan Leonard , the top-ranked Eagles also have an impressive group of veterans that have come up big this season.

The defenseman has drawn upon that experience in leading the team into the postseason, and has passed along what he has learned.

“Just kind of trust your ability,” said Powell. “It’s the little details that go into it that really count. This year, we’ve had a really skilled team that can make a lot of plays, but it’s a lot of the things away from the puck that I feel like we tune into that can make us a really dangerous team.

“I’ve just been preaching a positive mind-set. Nothing changes as we go along here. It’s still hockey, it’s still fun. These guys still know how to play, so it should be a fun rest of the ride here.”

Jack Malone is a graduate transfer from Cornell who has appeared in 130 games, including all 37 of BC’s games this season. The forward’s career with the Big Red came to an end with a 2-1 loss in the regional final to Boston University last March. Playing for the Terriers that day was Jamie Armstrong, now a graduate transfer skating on Malone’s left Friday night in the Hockey East tournament semifinals. Filling out the line is senior Colby Ambrosio.

Malone had a pair of goals, including the winner, in BC’s 5-4 win over UConn in the quarterfinals.

“Obviously, you want to contribute one way or another every night,” said Malone, who also praised senior Gentry Shamburger and junior Connor Joyce. “I think we had a lot of guys that did that, whether it was on the scoresheet or not.

“Every night, guys contribute in different ways. That’s what we’re going to need come playoff time.”

BC and fellow finalist Boston University will find out where and when their NCAA postseason journey begins on Sunday night when the pairings are announced. As the No. 1 overall seed, the expectation is the Eagles will open play on Friday in Providence. The Terriers are second nationally and will be slotted as a No. 1 seed in a different region.

Back for more

It’s safe to say BU captain Case McCarthy is feeling better than he was at this time last year. The talented forward had his 2022-23 season cut short in the Hockey East semifinals after a hit sent him to the ice and sliding into the boards, breaking his collarbone.

BU defenseman Case McCarthy broke his collarbone when he slammed into the boards awkwardly in last year's Hockey East Tournament semifinals. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The crowd at TD Garden fell silent as medical personnel secured McCarthy to a stretcher. When he gave a thumbs up as he was being removed, those in attendance could breathe easy again. The next night, McCarthy was back with his teammates, making a surprise appearance in the locker room before the championship game to read the lineup.

“I don’t think they were fully aware of what was going on,” said McCarthy. “So being there and letting everybody know that I’m good, and telling them to go win a trophy was huge. Just being around the guys and seeing the excitement and energy they played with, it was huge for me to be a part of that, and be around.”

Shortly after, McCarthy had surgery and stayed off the ice for about three months before finally getting back on skates at the end of June. The decision was made to return to the Terriers as a graduate senior, allowing him to continue to heal and serve as captain when he was ready to play.

“I’m super grateful,” said McCarthy. “It was a long road, but it felt quicker the closer we got to the season. The support I had going through that time in getting me healthy over the summer was massive to being ready to go in October.”

It also gave him a chance to spend the season with his younger brother, Gavin McCarthy, who joined BU as a freshman in the fall and has appeared in every game.

“That was a big piece of it,” said Case McCarthy. “There’s not too many opportunities you get to play with your siblings, so to play with him at BU and at this level is pretty special.”

He had the winning goal in last week’s quarterfinal win over Northeastern, as he and fellow graduate senior Sam Stevens have served as leaders for a squad that lost 13 players through NHL signings, graduation, and the transfer portal. McCarthy has missed just one game, while Stevens has appeared in every one.

“They know how we need to play, how we need to act on and off the ice,” said BU coach Jay Pandolfo. “They’re great leaders for our group, and it just helps us be a more complete team.”

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.