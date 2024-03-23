Bruins at Flyers: Boston makes its first stop on a crucial six-game road trip

Up next is a six-game road trip that will be anything but a cake walk. Five of Boston’s six opponents during the trip are in playoff position.

The Bruins maintain their first-place position in the Atlantic Division with 97 points, but they’re about to face one of the toughest tests of their season.

The two teams squared off at TD Garden last Saturday, with the Bruins winning a 6-5 thriller.

The Flyers are third in the Metropolitan Division, holding a four-point lead for the final divisional playoff spot, but are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games.

Bruins forward James van Riemsdyk is listed as day-to-day as he recovers from an illness.

Here’s your preview.

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

TV, radio: NESN, NHL Network, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -150. O/U: 6.0.

BRUINS

Season record: 41-15-15. vs. spread: 35-36. Over/under: 35-35, 1 push

Last 10 games: 6-3-1. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 5-4, 1 push

FLYERS

Season record: 35-26-9. vs. spread: 44-26. Over/under: 31-37, 2 pushes

Last 10 games: 4-4-2. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 5-5

TEAM STATISTICS

Goals scored: Boston 236, Philadelphia 204

Goals allowed: Boston 194, Philadelphia 211

Power play: Boston 23.8%, Philadelphia 12.7%

Penalty minutes: Boston 695, Philadelphia 759

Penalty kill: Boston 82.1%, Philadelphia 84.6%

Faceoffs won: Boston 49.4%, Philadelphia 49.5%

Stat of the day: The Bruins have earned at least a point in 68.3% of their games this season, the third-best mark in the league.

Notes: Boston (41-15-15, 97 points) has gone through ups and downs this season, and there have been efforts that left second-year coach Jim Montgomery “surprised and disappointed.” That was the case in a 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday. ... “There’s no doubt in this team, there’s no doubt in this locker room,” Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman said. “Whether you win or lose, there’s opportunity to grow and experience is gained. We’re gonna do that on this road trip. We’re looking forward to it.” ... The Flyers, who scratched captain Sean Couturier for a second straight game on Thursday, have found recent success with Morgan Frost centering Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett on a line.

