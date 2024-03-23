Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy got the message: shoot more

“The power play,” Montgomery said late Saturday morning, “is where we think he can be more shot-ready.”

Topic: shooting. Context: shoot more, and then, well, shoot a little more.

PHILADELPHIA — Friday’s workout in Brighton, prior to the Bruins boarding their flight here, included a brief discussion between coach Jim Montgomery and No. 1 power-play point man Charlie McAvoy .

It was evident inside Wells Fargo Center during the Bruins 3-2 loss to the Flyers that McAvoy heard his coach’s pleadings. He fired off seven shot attempts, two of them making it to the net, a far more active version of the blue-liner who since his early teen years has been a pass-first practitioner.

McAvoy, among the game’s elite backend puck handlers and break-out orchestrators, is not a volume shooter. He now has 113 shots on net in 64 games this season.

That’s a particularly low figure considering that McAvoy is the club’s lone point man on a power play that features four forwards. Big Mac is typically out there for at least the first 1:15 of the PP, sometimes more. But if the puck comes his way, he’s usually thinking pass first, ask questions later. He logged 3:34 on a power play that went 0 for 2 vs. the Flyers.

In today’s NHL, landing shots on net from the point can be a hard ask. Shooting lanes are rarely available, especially if a power-play unit isn’t skating, rotating, forcing penalty killers out of position. It makes it all the easier for opponents to do their job if they go into kills knowing that the point man isn’t going to put the hammer down. They can focus on other potential shooters, anticipate the passes off the point, defuse chances before they develop.

“A little bit is about the way people are defending us,” said Montgomery, well aware that McAvoy’s one shot Thursday vs. the Rangers was the only shot he produced over the last three games prior to Saturday. “The Rangers did a great job. We couldn’t [pass the puck] up to the D-men, and we had a lot of turnovers.”

Some of today’s most successful power plays also feature strong production at the elbows. Exhibit A: David Pastrnak blasting way at the left elbow, often within no more than, say, 12-18 inches of the dot.

“What happens is, elbows are very demanding of the puck, right?” added Montgomery, noting that Brad Marchand (right elbow) and Pastrnak are two eager elbow shooters. “[Nikita] Kucherov and [Steven] Stamkos want it, [Nathan] MacKinnon and [Mikko Rantanen] out in Colorado want it, you know what I mean? Those are the guys who want the puck.”

Easy answer, noted one reporter, work a second puck into the mix.

“Might have to,” said a smiling Montgomery, playing along with the joke, “because if he shoots too much, he’s going to hear about it.”

McAvoy entered the matinee as the Bruins’ top-producing defensemen with a line of 9-33–42. That ranked him 18th in the league among blue-liners.

McAvoy now has gone 10 games without a point since March 2, landing only 10 shots on net across that stretch. But he was a more engaged shooter on Saturday.

“I thought he was dynamite,” said Montgomery. “Not only shooting the puck, but that shot he made to [Pastrnak] in the first, along with a couple of big hits, and he was ending plays, carrying the puck. I mean, he was realty good.”

Frustrating moment

Pastrnak’s best scoring chance of the day came early, with 9:55 gone in the first, and found him in his favorite spot, stick gripped and ready to rip near the dot in the left circle.

The setup dish, a perfect cross-slot feed from McAvoy, had Pastrnak ripping off one of his patented one-time screamers. It sailed over the crossbar, leaving an animated and frustrated Pastrnak shaking his head.

One of the game’s elite scorers and the league leader in shots on net much of this season, Pastrnak finished with only one shot on net. He had four others blocked. His misfire off the McAvoy dish was one of three others he failed to hit the net.

Meanwhile, Pastrnak remained a point shy of repeating this season as a 100-point scorer. No Bruin has strung together two 100-point seasons since Adam Oates in 1992-94.

Missed call

Marchand played start to finish and logged 18:04 in ice time, despite being felled at the 14:00 mark of the first period by a nasty knee-on-knee hit by defenseman Erik Johnson.

There was no call on the play, leaving a furious Marchand, after he slowly got up off the ice, to pound the boards at the bench with his stick. The latter earned him two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct. Ouch.

Don’t be surprised if the league, as early as Sunday afternoon, slaps Johnson with a fine for the nasty, dangerous hit. Little solace in that for Marchand or the Bruins, who might have been sent to work with a five-minute power play if the referees had made the proper call.

Important trip

Sunday is a day off for the Black and Gold. They’ll have a late-Monday-morning tuneup in Brighton before departing for Florida, where they’ll face another pair of Cup hopefuls — the Panthers on Tuesday and the Lightning on Wednesday — prior Saturday night’s visit to D.C. to face the Capitals.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.