Bruins fall flat in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Tyson Foerster’s goal, off a wrist shot from the left circle with 1:29 left in regulation, snapped a 2-2 tie and handed the Flyers a 3-2 victory over the Bruins Saturday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center.
Foerster connected on a shot that first went by Brandon Carlo and landed in the top right corner.
Danton Heinen’s goal with 3:48 to go provided the 2-2 equalizer. Set up with a Morgan Geekie feed, Heinen sniped his 14th of the season less than a minute after Travis Konecny scored his second of the day for a 2-1 lead.
Earlier in the period, Justin Brazeau pulled the Bruins even, 1-1, rushing in off right wing and finishing off with a long-reach backhander at the left post that Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson couldn’t swat down.
Brazeau, a late-season call-up from AHL Providence, has five points (4-1–5) over the last three games. Originally undrafted out of junior, the 6-foot-5-inch winger has played 15 NHL games, after four-plus pro seasons without getting a shot at the show.
Without a shot on their previous two power plays, the Flyers broke the scoreless tie when Konecny struck on the advantage with 1:45 left in the second period.
Konecny, left unprotected at the left post, initially heeled his first attempt on Linus Ullmark, but the puck ultimately squibbed by the fallen goaltender.
A little more than a minute later, Ullmark came up with his best stop of the afternoon, a glove save on a Scott Laughton breakaway down the right wing. Laughton switched to his backhand at the last moment and Ullmark snared it with his glove.
