Celtics at Bulls: Streaking Boston travels to Chicago

The Celtics have won eight in a row and have a comfortable 11-game lead over the second-place Bucks in the Eastern Conference. They’ll be without Jrue Holiday (dead arm) against Chicago, plus Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Al Horford (toe) are day-to-day.

Boston in 10-2 this season on the second night of back-to-backs.

After beating the Pistons 129-102 without Jayson Tatum on Friday, the Celtics will travel to Chicago to face the Bulls on Saturday night.

Chicago sits ninth in the East at 34-36 and is 6-4 in its last 10 games.

Here’s your preview.

When: Saturday, 8 p.m.

Where: United Center, Chicago

TV, radio: NBA TV, NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -6.5. O/U: 222.0.

CELTICS

Season record: 56-14. vs. spread: 38-30, 2 pushes. Over/under: 34-36

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 5-5

BULLS

Season record: 34-36. vs. spread: 35-34, 1 push. Over/under: 38-30, 2 pushes

Last 10 games: 6-4. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 7-3

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Boston 121.1, Chicago 112.1

Points allowed per game: Boston 109.4, Chicago 113.7

Field goal percentage: Boston .486, Chicago .466

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .451, Chicago .472

3-point percentage: Boston .390, Chicago .358

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .348, Chicago .366

Stat of the day: The Celtics shoot an average of 42.6 3-pointers per game, the highest mark in the league.

Notes: The Bulls are fresh off a 127-117 loss to the Rockets on Thursday. Guard Ayo Dosunmu scored a career-high 35 points in the loss. ... Chicago was without DeMar DeRozan for most of the second half against the Rockets. DeRozan and Houston’s Dillon Brooks were ejected after an altercation with 6:02 remaining in the third quarter. DeRozan leads Chicago this season in scoring (23.1 ppg) and assists (5.2 per game). ... Nikola Vucevic added 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulls in the loss. It was his 40th double-double of the season. ... Chicago also received a 13-point performance from Coby White, who returned after missing the last three games with a hip sprain. ... The Celtics are coming off a win over the Pistons in which Jaylen Brown led Boston with 33 points. Payton Pritchard scored 20, and Derrick White added 19 points and 11 assists. The Celtics held the Pistons to 19 points in the second and fourth quarters.

