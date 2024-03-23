Back-to-backs? Three starters out? No problem. Celtics overcome Bulls for ninth straight win.

So it might have made sense that Chicago played with urgency, shooting 57.3 percent from the field and committing just seven turnovers. What made less sense was the fact that the Celtics once again found a way anyway, pulling away for a 124-113 win, their ninth in a row.

CHICAGO — The Bulls entered Saturday night’s game against the Celtics at full strength and battling for position in next month’s play-in tournament. The Celtics entered the game missing three starters, playing their second game in as many nights, with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs all but locked up.

Jayson Tatum scored 26 points to lead the Celtics, but his first field goal in the second half came with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter. This win was more about the supplementary pieces once again stepping into prominent roles, this time with Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday all sidelined.

Sam Hauser made 7 of 8 3-pointers and scored 23 points. Al Horford controlled the third quarter and had 23 points as well. Luke Kornet started at center and gobbled up 13 rebounds, leading an onslaught for the Celtics, who held a massive 23-2 edge in second-chance points.

Boston (57-14) shot 51.2 percent from the field.

The Bulls were scoreless for the first 2 minutes, 37 seconds of the game, but that issue did not last over the rest of the first half. Chicago’s offense was crisp and clean, with extra passes generating excellent looks for open shooters.

The Bulls made 59.1 percent of their shots in the opening half and generated assists on 23 of 26 baskets. That efficiency, combined with just three turnovers, is generally a recipe for a comfortable lead. Yet in this case, when the Bulls looked up at the scoreboard late in the second quarter they were somehow starting at a double-digit deficit. That is what these Celtics do to opposing teams, even when severely shorthanded.

Early in the first quarter, Boston had a few uncharacteristically careless turnovers, with balls bouncing off of fingertips and either out of bounds or into the hands of a Chicago player. Once that issue was rectified, though, the Celtics got back to being one of the most potent 3-point shooting teams the NBA has ever seen.

With the score tied at 31 at the start of the second quarter, Hauser recaptured the form that put him on the brink of setting a single-game 3-point record before he was injured against the Wizards last Sunday. Hauser was 3 for 3 from beyond the arc in the period and 4 for 5 in the half. As a team, the Celtics drained 13 of 27 3-point attempts.

Coach Joe Mazzulla continues to harp on the importance of shot margin, and the Celtics thrived in that area, too. Even though they shot 53.2 percent from the field in the opening half, they did well gobbling up their rare misses and held an 11-0 lead in second-chance points on the way to a 66-60 halftime lead.

Horford emerged as the unlikely focal point during the third quarter, helping Boston push back another surge of hot shooting by Chicago. With Bulls coach Billy Donovan, who recruited Horford to the University of Florida more than 20 years ago, watching, Horford appeared ageless once again.

Horford barreled down the lane for layups, aggressively sought his shot on post-ups, and poured in two more 3-pointers. He had 12 points and 4 rebounds in the third, allowing the Celtics to offset a quiet period from Tatum, who was 0 for 4 from the field with a turnover after his strong first half.

Tatum received his customary break to start the fourth, but his absence could have been more glaring on a night Boston was already missing three other starters. In this case, the others were prepared to fill in, with Oshae Brissett taking his turn making impactful plays. Brissett started the quarter with a cutting dunk and then added a 3-pointer, helping the Celtics extend their lead to 107-100 by the time Tatum returned at the 6:30 mark.

