With big Eastern Conference lead, Celtics balance rest with motivation to continue winning ways

Now the Celtics are the team that must summon motivation over these final few weeks. They entered Saturday night’s game against the Bulls with a sparkling 56-14 record, 11 games ahead of the second-place Bucks in the Eastern Conference.

But as the Suns rested key pieces down the stretch, they lost four of their last six regular-season games. Then they were stunned by the Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs.

CHICAGO — In 2021-22, the Suns roared to the top of the NBA and secured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs long before the season came to an end. Phoenix finished the year with a 64-18 mark, eight games ahead of the second-place Grizzlies.

Advertisement

Pistons coach Monty Williams guided that Phoenix squad two seasons ago, and he said it is important for surging teams to maintain the same mind-set during these games that might not have as much meaning in the standings.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“I just don’t know why anyone would ever think you don’t have anything to play for,” Williams said. “You would think that’s our situation [in Detroit] because of our record [12-58], and I just abhor that thinking. I think it starts with that. There’s a thought in the NBA that regular-season games don’t matter, and you get to the playoffs, and I’ve just seen teams lose their rhythm with that kind of mind-set. So from my perspective you do everything you can to make sure players and organizations don’t ever adopt that.

“I think every game you play in this league, no matter what your record is, it counts.”

The Celtics have been looking for opportunities to rest their top players, but the victories have continued to roll in anyway. They carried an eight-game winning streak into the matchup with the Bulls.

Advertisement

“I think it’s that balance of we’re always playing for something from the standpoint of the short term, what’s important tonight, and the long term of, what do we need to work on in order to be ready for what may come our way in the future?” coach Joe Mazzulla said. “So I think the guys have done a good job playing with that balance through the entire season.”

Expected absences

Forward Jaylen Brown (ankle) and center Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) sat out. They were scheduled absences with the Celtics playing a second game in as many nights.

Jrue Holiday, meanwhile, missed his fourth consecutive game because of a sprained right shoulder. On Friday, the point guard told the Globe he is experiencing “dead arm” after being hit on a screen during a win over the Wizards last Sunday, and that it is unclear when he will be able to return. Mazzulla, for his part, did not sound overly concerned Saturday about the situation.

“Whatever he’s got to do to be ready,” Mazzulla said.

Pritchard steps up game

Payton Pritchard has taken advantage of an extended role with others sidelined recently. Entering Saturday, the guard was averaging 19 points while shooting 51.6 percent from the 3-point line over the last four games.

Mazzulla said Pritchard’s impact has gone beyond his scoring. He is grabbing rebounds, playing relentless defense, and pushing the pace.

“Usually in the playoffs everyone’s talking about extended minutes [for stars],” Mazzulla said. “But the roles and the roster we have, we have a bunch of guys that can impact the game through the entire game.

Advertisement

“Payton, when he goes in the game, he’s going to make a positive impact on both ends of the floor. You want as many players like that on the court at all times.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.