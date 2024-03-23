Chris Simon’s sad end shows it’s time to end fighting in the NHL for good

“The family strongly believes and witnessed firsthand, that Chris struggled immensely from CTE, which unfortunately resulted in his death,” read the family’s statement. “We are grieving with the loss of our son, brother, father, partner, teammate, and friend.”

According to reports throughout the week, members of Simon’s family contend that it was the former Stanley Cup champion’s struggle with CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), presumably triggered by blows to the head in his years as an enforcer/pugilist, that led to his suicide.

Known best in his NHL days as both a fearless fighter and a kind, caring teammate, Chris Simon succumbed to his fight within this past Monday, taking his own life at age 52.

Advertisement

A believable and understandable contention, considering the scientific research studies around CTE, including extensive work based here in Boston, over the last couple of decades. One important caveat: As of today, a CTE diagnosis only can be confirmed via autopsy. Science continues to evolve, and researchers increasingly make a strong case that blows to the head — including those that are subconcussive — cause the neurodegenerative disorder.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

None of that is an attempt to discredit the Simon family’s belief, nor does it assuage the pain and grief of anyone who loved Simon. Yet it’s a reminder that we first should let the science — and presumed autopsy — play out. Also, if Simon did have CTE, the fact remains science has yet to discern why some athletes who take similar poundings, many over the course of years, don’t develop or possibly remain impervious to the disease.

The NHL has clung to that latter point in part as a means to deflect culpability or negligence in these cases. No surprise. It is trying to protect a growing, multibillion-dollar entertainment enterprise, and for now it still has the inconclusive science on its side. If one day the science reaches the beyond-the-shadow-of-a-doubt stage, the bet here is that NHL owners already have crafted a more refined response to fend off litigation. They’ve had a long time to think about it.

Advertisement

“On all these matters,” said NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, after first offering his condolences regarding Simon, “we wait to see what the medical experts tell us.”

To your faithful puck chronicler, the league on this matter sounds like a bunch of climate-change deniers in tailored suits, but I readily acknowledge that someone who has chosen, of own free will and mind, to spend decades chronicling Zambonis going in circles may not be your No. 1 go-to guy for legal or scientific opinion. When put on the spot, I can come up with a precise explanation of two-line offside, most days without having to use my hands. Not a lot of docs or lawyers can do that.

History has shown that ex-NHL tough guys Derek Boogaard and Bob Probert were CTE-positive and both died via suicide, the former at age 28 in 2011 and the latter at age 45 in 2010. Per hockeyfights.com, Boogaard had 184 fights in the NHL seasons spanning 1999-2011, while Probert, perhaps the most menacing fighter in league history, dropped mitts 242 times, 1985-2002.

Simon, again per hockeyfights.com, fought 111 times in the NHL (1993-2008), then 10 more times across his five-season farewell tour in the Russia-based KHL. He put down his gloves and stick for good in 2013 at age 41, and only four years later, back living year-round in Ontario, filed for bankruptcy.

Advertisement

Per reports around his May 2017 bankruptcy proceedings, Simon, then 45, had been married twice and had five children. He claimed to be broke (despite an estimated $15 million in career earnings), reported some $500,000 in debt (much of it in delinquent child support patients), and said he suffered CTE-related anxiety and depression.

It already was a stark, sad picture for Simon, who grew up in Wawa, Ontario, a native North American of Ojibwe heritage. Chosen No. 25 by the Flyers in the 1990 draft, he was dealt two years later, following his final junior season, to the Nordiques as part of the legendary Eric Lindros trade.

The hulking (6 feet 3 inches, 230 pounds), long-haired winger made his NHL debut with the Nordiques in 1992-93, and on March 20 of that season took on New Jersey’s Claude Lemieux in his first fight. The frame was in place, the picture to develop over time. One hundred and 10 rounds later, his final NHL fight was with Flames defenseman Jim Vandermeer, March 22, 2008.

If Simon is confirmed to have had CTE, it’s an easy leap of faith, one that admittedly may be impossible to prove, that a decades-long career full of punches to the head addled his brain and induced the disease. It was fighting, in part, that made him a valued prospect out of junior hockey. It was his well-chronicled “enforcer” reputation that landed him at age 36 in Russia, where, by the way, he rolled up a career high of 263 penalty minutes in his first season with Vityaz Chekhov. Wherever he played, Simon entered swinging, It was his bread, butter, and being.

Advertisement

All the science and the legal mumbo-jumbo aside, perhaps we could agree that Simon fought too much, especially by the game’s more sensible 2024 standards. Other than the shooting comet that is rookie Rangers tough guy Matt Rempe, we don’t see his like any longer in the NHL. That’s good. It could be better. Obviously, there are still guys who can fight. The Bruins, in fact, at the trade deadline added Pat Maroon. Across his NHL and minor pro days, the Big Rig has fought 143 times. A well-timed fight can be an effective tool for a coach, though it’s overall importance remains vastly overestimated.

Simon had, shall we say, his undignified moments in the arena. In his days as an Islander, he was suspended once for 30 games, after using a skate to stomp down on the foot of the Penguins’ Jarkko Ruutu, and also for 25 games for his gruesome two-hander to the face of Ranger Ryan Hollweg. Times were different, yes, but those were nasty, deliberate attempts to injure that were an insult to the game.

Simon’s best days came on the Colorado team that won the Cup in 1996. He will be remembered as the once-fierce, worn-out warrior who sadly took his own life. We likely never will know with certainty what part fighting played in his decision, be it conscious or otherwise.

Advertisement

A better way to remember him, in context to prior lost souls such as Boogaard and Probert, would be for the NHL finally to ban the fight game. As a league, it has tolerated it now for more than a century. In the Original Six era, it promoted and glorified it.

Now, with 32 teams and a product that truly doesn’t need spilled blood and chaos to draw fans, and science closing in from behind, it’s time to end it for good.

The Capitals held a moment of silence in Simon's honor before a game against the Maple Leafs. Patrick Smith/Getty

CAP CONSEQUENCES?

LTIR rules open

to shenanigans

The NHL general manager meetings this past week in Florida produced little in the way of news — a sure sign that business is boffo — though GMs will continue to discuss whether they’re satisfied with salary cap implications of long-term injuries.

In its current structure, the CBA allows players to return from LTIR for the playoffs without payroll consequence because the cap no longer is in effect in the postseason. There is plenty of room there for potential shenanigans (i.e. cooking the books to comply with the cap), but exit reports in Florida didn’t have GMs sounding concerned.

This was a hot topic three years ago when an injured Nikita Kucherov was sidelined for the regular season and, Shazam!, returned just in time to help the Lightning win the Cup for a second consecutive time. The refreshed “Kooch” contributed a team-best 8-24–32 to the cause.

Before leaving Florida, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly suggested the 32 GMs continue to discuss it, reminding one and all that LTIR is a CBA provision and any proposed changes would have to be negotiated with the players (and NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh).

Jim McBride: David Pastrnak is going to need help Share WATCH: Bruins winger David Pastrnak is approaching the 100 pt. milestone. But writer Jim McBride says he needs help if Boston wants to go deep in the playoffs.

ETC.

Ovechkin needs

some more time

The Bruins next Saturday night will be in Washington, where Alexander Ovechkin won’t be inching anywhere near Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal mark, and Evgeny Kuznetsov, another key figure in the Capitals’ Cup win in 2018, exited stage south for Carolina at the trade deadline.

Your faithful puck chronicler didn’t envision either of those scenarios prior to 2023-24 unfolding.

Ovechkin’s goal production, though improved of late, has been but a trickle most of the season. Headed into weekend play, he stood 23-31–54, his goal total at 845. The graying, 38-year-old Big Russian Machine won’t flirt with the Great One’s career haul of 894 over this final month, and based on production these last six months, would be challenged to do it next season. He has two more years ($9.5 million cap hit) on his deal.

The Capitals, frustrated with Kuznetsov’s dip in production in recent years, dumped the 31-year-old center to the Hurricanes for a fire sale price (Round 3 pick). An elite talent, Kuznetsov had a recent stay in the Players’ Assistance Program and had been waived to AHL Hershey, the latter a move to set the wheels in motion for his change in scenery.

“Frustration on both sides,” GM Brian MacLellan noted in the days leading to the deal.

The Capitals not only took a pittance in return, but also retained half of Kuznetsov’s $7.8 million annual payout, through next season. That’s the definition of a motivated seller.

Meanwhile, Kuznetsov in Carolina has rejoined old Capitals buddy Dmitry Orlov, who had a brief stay on the Boston backline after last year’s trade deadline. In his first eight games with the Hurricanes, Kuznetsov posted a respectable 2-3–5 and the playoff-bound Hurricanes were 7-1-0 with him in the lineup. The sides met Friday night for the first time since the swap.

Heading into weekend play, Ovechkin's point total sat at 23-31–54. Nick Wass/Associated Press

They put in their time

James van Riemsdyk, a veteran of 1,004 regular-season games entering Saturday, will be looking to build on his playoff résumé of 71 games when the Bruins start Round 1 next month.

The 71 looks somewhat light in comparison to the 1,004, particularly on a Boston squad that, for instance, showed Charlie McAvoy already with 78 playoff games upon JVR’s arrival. Prior to this season, McAvoy had logged only 380 regular-season games.

JVR, also yet to play for a Cup winner, for playoff experience is well ahead of some NHLers, including a couple who likewise are active, with 1,000-plus games and extra-light playoff workloads.

The five players in that 1,000 group who are the most postseason deprived: Olli Jokinen, 1,231 games, six playoff games; *Sam Gagner, 1,042 games, 11 playoff games; Matt Stajan, 1,003 games, 17 playoff games; Andrew Cassels, 1,015 games, 21 playoff games; *Kyle Okposo, 1,047 games, 24 playoff games.

* — Gagner began this season with Edmonton, but currently is with AHL Bakersfield; Okposo was traded from Buffalo to Florida on March 8.

Still waiting for big move

For now, and for who knows how long, the Coyotes look like they’ll remain a dinky-rink operation next season and play their 41 home games at cozy-and-claustrophobic Mullett Arena (seating capacity: 5,000).

The never-say-die franchise has yet another big hurdle coming in June when a sizable land parcel in North Phoenix goes up for auction. If Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo wins the bid (appraised value a little less than $70 million), that acreage could be where he finally puts up paradise, with a parking lot and his bucket of pucks.

If not, by June it already will be too late for the Desert Dogs to go anywhere else for the 2024-25 season. Meanwhile, with Salt Lake City and Atlanta (Act 3?) eager to secure a franchise, be it by expansion or transfer/sale, another failed land deal in Arizona could be what finally convinces NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and his fellow Lords of the Boards to force Meruelo into selling. Price: upward of $1 billion.

What has happened in Arizona ever since the Jets moved there and set up shop in 1996 would be considered too farcical for, say, Netflix to attempt a “Ted Lasso”-like fictionalized version of the world’s top hockey league trying to make a go of it in the desert. Trent Crimm, ex- of The Independent, no doubt would be hired to handle media relations and coaching duties.

Loose pucks

Rumors persist that Boston’s TD Garden and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena will be the anchor cities/arenas for next season’s inaugural Four Nations Face-Off, involving players from the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland (a quiet moment here, please, for Czechia’s forgotten sons). Logically, Boston would serve as home base for the US and one of the Scandinavian teams. The NHL will suspend its schedule after games of Feb. 9 and tourney play will begin two days later, following two days of workouts. The gold medal game will be Feb. 20. Non-participating players will return to their NHL clubs for practices beginning Feb. 18 and the Original 32 will return to regularly scheduled programming on Feb. 22 . . . In that legendary Eric Lindros deal of June 30, 1992, involving Chris Simon, the Flyers also sent Peter Forsberg to the Nordiques. That should have been enough, but the faded Broad Street empire, enraptured with L’Enfant Terrible’s size, also surrendered Steve Duchesne, Ron Hextall, Mike Ricci, Kerry Huffman, and a pair of Round 1 draft picks . . . The year after the Capitals won the Cup, Russia placed a four-year ban on Kuznetsov competing from any of its national teams after he tested positive for cocaine . . . Prior to the Bruins arriving in town for Saturday’s matinee, the Flyers went back-to-back games without center Sean Couturier, finishing with a win over the Maple Leafs and an OT loss to the Hurricanes. Coach John Tortorella opted to scratch the healthy Couturier, only a month after the latter was named captain. Couturier: “Definitely frustrating, the way I’ve been treated lately.” Tortorella: “I need him to be better, that’s all.” It’s a high-risk move by the irascible Tortorella, one justified largely by a coach trying to prevent his club from slipping out of the playoff race. No telling how potential consequences play out the rest of this season or going forward. Well liked among teammates, Couturier, 31, has six more years on his deal ($7.75 million AAV) . . . The Bruins, after Saturday with 10 games to go in the regular season, have a shot of finishing first overall for a second straight season. If so, they will have done it with two captains, with Brad Marchand taking over this season for the retired Patrice Bergeron. Per the NHL, that has not happened since the Canadiens did it in the seasons ending in 1961 and ‘62. Doug Harvey captained the 1960-61 Habs, followed by Jean Beliveau in 1961-62 . . . Tom Johnson, one of the core defensemen on the great Habs teams of the 1950s coached by Toe Blake, noted years later how tough Blake could be on the players, no matter their position or status. “Including the Rocket,” Johnson recalled, referring to the legendary Maurice Richard. “He’d reach from behind the bench, grab Rocket by the collar, and really give it to him, for everyone to hear. That’s OK. Everyone else on the bench sees it and thinks, ‘Ya know, if he’s giving it to Rocket, what about me?’ ”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.