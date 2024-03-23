Here’s what’s at stake over the final few weeks of the NBA regular season

Yet the last few weeks of the regular season will be packed with intrigue as 21 teams fight for 20 playoff spots and several teams are battling to avoid the play-in tournament or playing for home-court advantage.

The Celtics have nearly locked up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with about a month left in the regular season. And the race for that slot has essentially been over for weeks.

▪ No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. It’s a three-team race for the top seed between the Thunder, Timberwolves and Nuggets, with Oklahoma City and Denver tied at the top, 1½ games ahead of Minnesota entering Friday’s games.

The top seed may or may not have the easiest road to the Finals, depending on who you ask. The top seed is most likely to face the Lakers or Warriors in the first round, and the Lakers privately would love to face the Thunder, who they’ve beaten three times already this season.

The Thunder also have the most difficult road to gaining that top seed. Their remaining schedule is treacherous, with two meetings against the Bucks, games at Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Indiana, as well as against the Pelicans, Suns, and suddenly-hot Rockets. The Thunder conclude the season with a home game against the Mavericks.

The defending champion Nuggets will be a threat regardless of their seed and likely have the least to lose because of their experience.

▪ The play-in race in the West. While it once appeared a cinch the Lakers and Warriors would occupy the final two playoff spots (9 and 10), the Rockets have emerged as a contender and entered Friday 2½ games behind the 10th-place Warriors. The Lakers entered Friday a half-game ahead of the Warriors but with eight of their final 11 games on the road, including a six-game East Coast trip. The Lakers have one meeting left with the Warriors (April 9) and do not play the Rockets. The Warriors have one meeting left with the Rockets and nine of their final 12 games on the road.

Of the Rockets’ final 13 games, five are against the Jazz and Trail Blazers. But there’s also matchups with the Thunder, Timberwolves, Mavericks (twice), Heat, Magic, and Clippers.

▪ The race for No. 2 in the East, and the play-in. The Bucks entered Friday with a 1½-game lead over the Cavaliers for the second seed and potential home-court advantage in a second-round series. But the Magic (three games back) and Knicks (3½) are lurking. Bucks coach Doc Rivers said he’s going to try to give his veterans some rest down the stretch, confident in his team’s ability to make a Finals run.

So, who will the Celtics play in the first round? That’s left to be determined by the play-in tournament, but the field is close to being set with the Hawks 4½ games ahead of the reeling Nets for the 10th seed. The Hawks would need a late-season surge to catch the Bulls for the ninth seed, meaning they’ll likely be headed to Chicago for the 9-10 game. The winner of that game would play the loser of the 7-8 game for the eighth seed.

Just a half-game separates the Pacers, 76ers, and Heat for the sixth seed, and there is major intrigue because Philadelphia may get reigning MVP Joel Embiid back in time for the stretch run. The Heat, a major threat regardless of their seed, have matchups left with the 76ers and Pacers.

The 76ers still have two games left with the Clippers and a matchup with the Thunder, but also a season-ending stretch that includes the Grizzlies, Spurs, Pistons, and Nets.

Indiana, which is without top reserve Bennedict Mathurin for the season, has eight of its final 11 games against teams competing for the playoffs.

The Thunder and the Nuggets are among the teams battling for the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference. Kyle Phillips/Associated Press

LONG ROAD AHEAD

It’s going to take

time with Pistons

While other teams are preparing for the playoffs, Pistons coach Monty Williams is simply trying to field a competitive team and get to the end of the season. It’s been a nightmarish first year for Williams in Detroit, a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff series in 16 years. The Pistons are painfully young, lacking experience or veteran leadership, and are again headed for the draft lottery.

They were supposed to take a step forward this season with a healthy Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren. But while that’s been good enough to stay competitive on most nights, it hasn’t come close to winning, and Williams has spent the season being a life coach, leading his players through the rigors of losing.

“Playing with confidence is something you have to bring to the table, regardless of who you’re playing against,” Williams said. “It allows you to have success in this league because anything can happen when you bring confidence. If you look at our season, we’ve lost a lot of games, the close games we’ve been in are a reflection that we don’t give in. Our practices are like that, our film sessions are thoughtful and intentional, and our guys just bring it. They have a lot of pride and it’s been something I’m absolutely proud of and we’re learning the layers of winning.”

Williams, who was dismissed last summer in Phoenix, accepted a six-year, $78 million contract to help reignite the Pistons’ rebuild. The roster has endured a plethora of changes. Former lottery pick Killian Hayes was waived. Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, and Marvin Bagley III were traded for draft capital. Thirty players have suited up and played at least one game for the Pistons. That’s the antithesis of cohesion.

“The margins of [winning] can be really slim at times, or it could be a moment,” Williams said. “We’re learning what all of that looks like. I think an open mind and heart every day to learn that; we have to keep growing in those areas.

“Obviously you want to win every game, but I understood when I came here, because of where we were in terms of a young standpoint, it would take some time. We got off to a really good week to start the season and then everybody thought [positive], but I had an understanding from what I saw in film and the schedule we had and the injuries we had that we might see some bumps in the road. I’ve seen the retention of our system and I’ve seen that grow over time, and that’s always given me a lot of excitement about our future.”

One of the major decisions going forward is determining whether Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick three years ago, is worthy of being a franchise centerpiece. He’s averaging 22.2 points and 7.6 assists and has All-Star potential, but the Pistons are 31-104 in his 135 career games.

“I think a lot’s been put on Cade for a guy that’s that young with a lot of young guys around him,” Williams said. “I think as this team starts adding older players around him, I think we’re going to see even more. I still think there’s a lot more there with Cade. When he plays around a bit more-experienced and guys who have done it, we’ll see it. Right now, he has the mind-set to get better. He’s open about me helping him, the staff helping him. He’s not one of these guys who thinks he’s learned it all and had it all down.”

Cunningham learned a difficult lesson this past week when he took a potential winning shot against the Heat with about nine seconds left. He missed it, and Bam Adebayo won the game with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Cunningham lamented taking his shot too early, giving the Heat an opportunity for one final possession.

“We spent a lot of time on the phone, talking about situations down the stretch, walking the game down,” Williams said. “That speaks to who he is. He’s pretty humble about his growth.”

Williams signed a six-year, $78 million contract to help reignite the Pistons’ rebuild, but it's no easy task. Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

ETC.

Clippers can’t

figure it out

When the Clippers came to Boston and trounced the Celtics in late January, they looked like the best team in the NBA. They had finally reached full health and Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Paul George were brimming with chemistry.

Since that victory, the Clippers were 13-11 entering the weekend and coming off recent losses to the Pelicans (excusable) and Hawks (inexcusable). Russell Westbrook is expected to return soon from hand surgery, but the Clippers are hardly the most-feared team in the Western Conference, although they may have the most talent.

Coach Tyronn Lue is pondering why his team, stacked with veterans, has been so inconsistent over the past two months. It has cost them a chance at a top seed in the West.

“I think we kind of took away from ourselves, you know with our pacing, our slot cuts, post feeds, baseline cuts, to open up the middle of the floor for Kawhi,” Lue said after the loss to Atlanta. “We didn’t do it consistently throughout the game, so we’ve just got to do things the right way.

“We talked about it before the game; spacing is important for us. We talked about taking care of the basketball . . . we had 16 turnovers for 26 points. We talked about offensive rebounds, which we did a better job of throughout the course of the game, and then we talked about fast-break points, they had 31. So those are things that we’ve got to lock in and be consistent with every single night, like those are non-negotiables and those help you win games. So, the things we talked about before the game, we’ve been talking about the last 2-3 weeks. Tonight was an example, if you don’t do that, anything can happen.”

The Clippers may be the most dangerous team in the West because of their potential with Leonard, George, and Harden. And despite Leonard playing in 62 of the team’s first 68 games and likely to qualify for NBA awards in reaching the 65-game minimum, the Clippers have struggled. George has dealt with injuries and Westbrook has missed a few weeks, but the Clippers have not dealt well with adversity. And they have reactivated veteran P.J. Tucker after he asked for a trade and sat on the bench for weeks. The Clippers are looking to regain that early-season prowess.

“When you don’t execute what you’re supposed to execute, then anybody can be beat in this league,” Lue said. “And so, the Hawks have great players, they have a great coach in Quin [Snyder], and they’re going to play hard and they’re going to compete. And so, if you don’t take care of the things you’re supposed to take care of on a nightly basis, anybody can be beat in this league. I don’t care who you play. We talked about all of them. Losses count no matter what. So, it’s not a bad loss of who you’re playing or what team, they’re all professionals and they all play. And so, if you don’t play hard and compete and you don’t take care of the things you need to take care of on a nightly basis, you could lose any given night.”

What’s perplexing for the Clippers is the lack of solutions to their problems. They can’t figure out why they lose winnable games.

“[Inconsistent] is what we’re appearing to look like, which is not good. We want to be a team that’s consistent and you know, we want to establish an identity,” George said. “I’ve always spoken about having an identity, and I think it’s extremely important. When you’re a team that has an identity, teams know what they’re going up against, and right now I don’t think we have an identity.”

The Clippers are pretty good at everything but great at nothing. They entered the weekend 12th in the league in scoring and 10th in points allowed. They were third in 3-point percentage but just 13th in attempts. Harden, George, Leonard, and Norman Powell are all shooting better than 40 percent from the arc, but it’s not an integral part of their offense.

There appears to be confusion in Los Angeles about how to get untracked, but there’s a month left in the season to figure it out. There is pressure on Lue and the organization to win as the Clippers move into a new arena in the fall.

“For whatever it is, you know, all it takes is, when it comes down to the wire and we hopefully start to play well, iron out whatever wrinkles we’ve got to iron out going down this stretch — 16 [playoff] wins,” George said. “And I believe this team can get 16 wins when we need to, when it matters most. But we can’t look like that team that we all think we can be if we don’t start shaping up and looking like that team now, then it all means nothing. I’ve seen this team put together some really good wins and streaks, so, optimistic. But now, I mean, we’ve got to go back to the drawing board.”

Leonard agrees with George. The Clippers still have championship aspirations, but eventually that will need to be proven on the floor with a string of wins and their star trio tapping into their potential.

“I kind of felt like we were in mud [against the Hawks],” Leonard said. “We didn’t really give all the effort that we could have given. I felt like they pretty much won in transition. Offense, we were in mud a little bit, kind of slow-footed. Once we get back on track, we’ve got to look at games like this [to prevent] turnovers. I think that was pretty much the game. The effort wasn’t 100 percent there, just being a little slow-footed on the offensive end.

“I’ve got a championship mind-set, so keep pounding until there’s no other chance. I know we can turn it around. Guys are saying the right things, but now it’s trying to do it.”

The Clippers are 12th in the league in scoring and 10th in points allowed. Harry How/Getty

Layups

The Kings bolstered their well-earned reputation of being the most mystifying team in the league, losing Thursday in Washington to the Wizards, who, if you read this column a few weeks ago, are in the running for the worst home record in NBA history. The Kings have lost in recent weeks to the Rockets, Bulls, Pistons, and Heat at home, and then failed to show up against the league’s worst team. Also, swingman Kevin Huerter is out indefinitely with a torn shoulder labrum. Finally, the Kings, in the midst of a fight to avoid a play-in spot, have another East Coast trip in April that takes them to New York, Boston, Brooklyn, and Oklahoma City, before playing their final three games at home. Sacramento was expected to build off its first playoff appearance in 17 years with standouts De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, but the Kings have been wildly inconsistent, especially in winnable games. Going into Friday’s games, a half-game separated the Suns, Mavericks, and Kings for the sixth, seventh, and eighth seeds in the West, with the team prevailing avoiding the play-in tournament and earning a first-round matchup with the third seed. The other two are likely to face each other in a play-in game . . . After averaging 32.5 points in four games with the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League, Isaiah Thomas was signed to a 10-day contract by the Suns, one of his former teams. The Suns need depth in the backcourt with backup point guard Saben Lee on a two-way contract and nearing his 50-game limit. Phoenix coach Frank Vogel made it clear that Thomas will not be part of the rotation once the team is healthy. The former Celtic played two minutes in his first game and was a DNP on Wednesday against the 76ers . . . The Pelicans received good news Friday when an MRI on Brandon Ingram’s knee revealed just a bone bruise. He will be reevaluated in two weeks. Ingram appeared to suffer a serious injury on Thursday against the Magic. The Pelicans are in a fight with the Clippers for the fourth seed in the West and home-court advantage in the first round . . . The Big3 league announced its 2024 schedule, and the championship game will be Aug. 18 at TD Garden. Last summer, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown played in the Big3 All-Star Game prior to the championship game in London.

