Official pulled at halftime of N.C. State’s first-round win over Chattanooga due to conflict

“It was learned after the game had started that Umpire 2 Tommi Paris had a background conflict that, if known, would prevent her from working that assigned game,” the NCAA said in a statement after an inquiry from The Associated Press.

Tommi Paris was removed from the NCAA Women’s Tournament first-round game and replaced by Angelica Suffren, who had worked the first contest at the site.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The NCAA changed one of the officials at the half of N.C. State’s 64-45 win over Chattanooga on Saturday because of a background conflict.

An online profile for Paris says that she received a master’s degree from Chattanooga. The NCAA asks all officials who are being considered for the NCAA Tournament to disclose school affiliations to avoid potential conflicts. In this case, it wasn't disclosed.

Advertisement

“They literally just . . . got me in the locker room and said they were making a change,” Chattanooga coach Shawn Poppie said of when he learned at halftime. “I don’t know what happened. I didn’t see anything specific. Maybe the second time in my career that’s happened. But the other one there was an injury, so you knew. But this one, I’m not really sure.”

Suffren, who worked the earlier Green Bay-Tennessee game, was on the court for the second half of N.C. State’s win. Danielle Jackson had been listed as the game’s standby official.

The decision to send Suffren back out to the court came “because it provided the most on-court experience and allowed the game to maintain a full officiating crew, plus standby,” the NCAA’s statement said.

Poppie said: “I thought that’s what standby was for. But I’m new to this thing, too. We’re all learning. So I’m not exactly sure what happened.”

In addition, a referee working Southern California’s 65-45 win over Chattanooga was injured.

Advertisement

Michael Price left early in the second quarter after running down the floor alone and falling. He got up and clutched at the back of his upper left thigh. He walked around the court in obvious pain and a USC trainer checked on him during a timeout.

He was replaced by standby Demoya Pugh, which left two women and a man officiating the first-round game in Los Angeles.