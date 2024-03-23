Possibly expanding the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament is about greed, plain and simple

This type of March madness is a horrendous idea, fueled by greed, gluttony, and radical conference realignment. It’s yet another power play by the most powerful power conferences (the Southeastern Conference and the Big Ten) that have rendered college football their personal fiefdom and now want to do the same to college sports’ other tentpole property.

Some college sports rainmakers want to take the term bracket-buster literally and bulge the current 68-team format like the exploding belt of former Red Sox Pablo Sandoval. They advocate expanding the tournament to a field as large as 80, filled largely by more power conference entrees. ESPN’s intrepid college sports reporter Pete Thamel detailed this effort earlier this month.

The men’s basketball NCAA Tournament is where the upset becomes a sports love language. But if certain college sports power brokers get their way a change in the tournament could be afoot that leaves fans upset.

Bigger isn’t always better. We don’t need a field of 80 or 76. It’s the college basketball version of Supreme Court packing. More middle-of-the-pack teams from the power conferences in college basketball (SEC, Big Ten, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12, the cadaver of the Pac-12, and the Big East) won’t increase the quality of the tournament, just the quantity.

Make no mistake, that’s who these extra bids would be for, not the Little Guys that get boxed out if they don’t win their conference tournament, like Larry Bird’s alma mater, Indiana State, this year.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said as much to ESPN: “We are giving away highly competitive opportunities for automatic qualifiers [from smaller leagues], and I think that pressure is going to rise as we have more competitive basketball leagues at the top end because of expansion.”

Translation: He demands more big-time conference teams on the bubble be included.

Talk about killing the golden goose. The egalitarian nature of the tourney is precisely why people love and invest in it, emotionally and monetarily. The David vs. Goliath nature of the bracket is one of its most enduring and endearing appeals.

If Sankey and others get their way, the Cinderellas in sneakers could become second-class citizens with a caste system forcing them to play each other first to gain access to the start of the real tournament. The inclusion of more Power 4 (SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12) football schools’ basketball programs could mean teams from smaller, one-bid conferences have to win their way into the main bracket through play-in games similar to the tournament’s current First Four format, reducing the probability of Cinderella tournament runs.

Currently, there are 32 automatic bids handed out to conference tournament champions and 36 at-large berths. The bids added to the field would be at-large berths ostensibly earmarked for power conference schools. It would be the NCAA Tournament version of grade inflation. You’re not good enough to make the grade? We’ll just bloat the field to let you in.

Swell.

Call it college basketball karma. But Sankey has seen the SEC victimized in the two biggest upsets of the tournament thus far — Oakland University over Kentucky and Yale felling SEC tournament champion Auburn — and five of the eight SEC entrants bounced in the first round.

Before guiding Oakland to an upset of John Calipari’s latest collection of NBAers-in-training, coach Greg Kampe made the case for not boxing out the hoops have-nots.

“What I’m saying is, don’t keep us out. You know, we’re what make this tournament — the Little Guy,” he told reporters. “Why does everybody love [the movie] ‘Hoosiers,’ right? The greatest movie, why? Because the Little Guy . . . That’s what college basketball is. That’s why it’s one of the three greatest sporting events in the world . . . Don’t take that away from us.”

Amen.

To his credit, Calipari, whose program is the personification of a recruiting-rich blue blood, agreed. “Don’t mess with something that’s great,” he said.

But this isn’t a decision that will be made by coaches or based on ideological merit. It will be determined by conference commissioners and university presidents based on self-interest and money like everything else in college sports.

You possibly can make a case for a modest expansion to 72. There are 362 schools playing Division 1 basketball. Thamel pointed out there were 282 in 1985, when the field spiked to 64 teams.

The field has fluctuated over the last almost 50 years. In 1975, it doubled to 32. Then it went to 40 teams in 1979 and 48 in 1980. After being bumped up to 64 in 1985, an additional spot was added in 2001, and then the current 68-team setup with the First Four was introduced in 2011.

Yet, the ills of expansion are myriad. You’re messing with one of the holy grail sporting events in American culture. You have a format that is familiar, fair, and works. Plus, the proposed expansion isn’t about greater access or fairness; it’s about accommodating mega-conference constituents.

Access to the College Football Playoff and lucrative television conference payouts are fueling conference consolidation/expansion, but one of the side effects of that drug is reduced access to the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament.

It’s not a coincidence that this issue is coming up now. Next season, propelled by Lord Football, the SEC will add Oklahoma and Texas to reach 16 members. The Big Ten will welcome a West Coast contingent of USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington to expand to 18. The ACC boasts 15 basketball members, including Notre Dame.

The Big Ten got six bids this year. The ACC got five. The reality of mega-conferences where two-thirds of the members miss the NCAA Tournament is anathema to those conferences and their members.

Football supersedes everything, so if uber conferences have to ruin the NCAA Tournament and run roughshod over it, they will. The nuclear threat is that the college football power conferences, egged on by the SEC and Big Ten, leave the NCAA altogether if they don’t get their way and start their own competing college sports organization.

Hopefully, common sense prevails and the tournament is left at 68 for the foreseeable future, pending greater examination of the ramifications of expansion.

However, little these days in college sports is based on common sense. It’s based on dollars and cents and the burgeoning binary between want-it-alls and have-nots.

Sadly, not even the quintessential college sports event appears immune from that upsetting reality.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him @cgasper and on Instagram @cgaspersports.