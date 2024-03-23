Red Sox name Ceddanne Rafaela to Opening Day roster

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ceddanne Rafaela will take center stage for the Red Sox at the outset of the season.
The defensively gifted outfielder has made the Opening Day roster, manager Alex Cora said Saturday. The 23-year-old hit .241/.281/.386 in a 23-game big league cameo at the end of 2023. This spring, he’s hitting .275/.327/.569 with three homers in 19 games, while flashing elite defensive ability. He’ll primarily play center field, where he’s viewed as a potential Gold Glove candidate, but could also see time at second base and shortstop.
“Everything we asked him to do in the offseason, he did. Everything we asked him to do in spring training, he did. He’s very dynamic, athletic, versatile, and he’s a good kid, too,” said Cora. “He’s going to get a lot of at-bats, and most of the time he’s going to play center field. I do believe he makes us better, more dynamic . . . It should be fun to watch him go out there and perform.”
At the end of 2023, Rafaela’s undisciplined offensive approach in the big leagues made it seem as if he might need more offensive seasoning in Triple A to begin this season. But ultimately, the Sox — the worst defensive team in baseball last year — viewed Rafaela’s glove as a difference-maker, and believe that its value overrides the unavoidable offensive inconsistency of a rookie transitioning to the big leagues.
“For us to be better, we’ve got to play better defense . . . If we don’t play [better] defense, then we’re going to be in the same spot [as 2023]. With him in center field, him at second, him at short, we’ll be good defensively,” said Cora. “[As a hitter], it’s not the final product. We know that. He knows it. But the development of the player is not over in Triple A.”
Cora also informed outfielder Jarren Duran that he’ll be on the Opening Day roster for the first time. Righthander Josh Winckowski, meanwhile, will contribute in a multi-innings bullpen role in the big leagues.
