Red Sox sign veteran righthander Chase Anderson for rotation depth

Anderson, 36, has spent parts of 10 seasons in the big leagues, forging a 59-56 record and 4.35 ERA, primarily as a starter. He struggled to a 1-6 mark and 5.42 ERA with the Rockies and Rays last year, and had been in Pirates camp as a minor league free agent this spring.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — With their five-man rotation set for the start of the season, the Red Sox nonetheless wanted to improve their depth with a multi-innings reliever who could also help them as a starter. On Saturday, they filled that spot by reportedly reaching agreement on a big league deal with veteran righthander Chase Anderson.

In 11 Grapefruit League innings this spring, Anderson had a 2.45 ERA with nine strikeouts and three walks, getting stretched out to as many as four innings. He exercised his right to opt out of his minor league deal with the Pirates on Friday, and Pittsburgh released him Saturday morning, opening the door for Anderson to sign with the Sox.

While the Red Sox are encouraged by the potential of the five-man rotation of Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta, Kutter Crawford, Garrett Whitlock, and Tanner Houck, they have acknowledged concerns about their big league-ready starting depth. Cooper Criswell will open the year in Triple A, and Josh Winckowski will be a multi-innings reliever capable of offering some depth. But beyond that, the team worried that it lacked protection.

“I would love to add more depth. After maybe six, seven starting pitchers, there is a gap in terms of just who we think is ready if needed early on,” chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said recently. “But this is also the time in spring training where guys are out of options and become available, guys that are in camp on non-roster invites and aren’t going to make the team potentially provide more depth. So, we need to constantly scour the landscape and try to amass more.”

Anderson, whose signing was first reported by MassLive, represents such an addition.

