Saturday’s spring training report: Brayan Bello impressive in final tuneup before Opening Day

BREAKDOWN: In his final tuneup before Opening Day in Seattle, Brayan Bello delivered 5⅓ impressive innings in an afternoon split-squad game in Bradenton, Fla. He allowed one run on five hits (all singles) while striking out seven. In particular, he was able to use his slider as a swing-and-miss offering in two-strike counts.

NEXT: On Sunday, the Red Sox will close out their Grapefruit League schedule by hosting the Braves at JetBlue Park at 1:05 p.m. Kutter Crawford will start, while Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin are slated to relieve. The game will be broadcast on NESN and WEEI.

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.