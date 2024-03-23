Russia’s Samara refineries attacked by drones, governor says

(Bloomberg) — Fire broke out in a refining column at the Kuibyshev refinery in Russia’s Samara region after a drone attack, local governor Dmitry Azarov said.

A second drone targeted the nearby Novokuibyshevsk refinery overnight but was repulsed without causing any damage, he said.

The governor said the blaze was extinguished at the Kuibyshev refinery, which has an annual capacity of 7 million tons of oil.