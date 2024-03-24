Work somewhere amazing? We want to know.

Is your boss the best? Does your company give you money to buy an electric car or learn a language? Do you feel like your opinions matter? Like you’re appreciated? Or living up to your potential?

The Globe is gearing up to put together its annual Top Places to Work awards featuring the state’s employers, and we want to hear from you.

If so, let us know.

Any organization with 50 or more employees in Massachusetts can participate, for free, whether they’re public or private companies, nonprofits, or government agencies. Employees will be asked to fill out a 24-question survey about their employers’ values, direction, benefits, and more. Companies will be surveyed through June, and those that score the highest will be named to the winners’ list published in the Globe Magazine later this year.

The surveys are conducted by the employee engagement company Energage, which conducts similar surveys in 65 markets nationwide.

Last year, more than 7,800 Massachusetts employers were invited to participate, 347 went through the process, and nearly 76,000 employees were surveyed. In the end,175 companies were recognized as winners in four size categories.

This will be the 17th year the Globe has conducted the Top Places to Work program, and we’re constantly amazed by how well some companies treat their workers. Last year alone the winners included organizations that had pajama days, made quilts for new babies, and let employees work remotely on a boat. But it’s not just about incredible perks. We’re also looking for less tangible but incredibly important things like respect, support, and good communication. A little fun doesn’t hurt, either.

Sound like your company? Let us know. Nominate your company by May 3 at bostonglobe.com/nominate or by calling 617-674-2286.

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her @ktkjohnston.