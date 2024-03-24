4-year-old girl dies after being struck by vehicle in Boston’s Seaport

A 4-year-old girl died Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle in the Seaport, Boston police said.
The girl was with her family when she was hit near the corner of Congress and Sleeper streets, close to the Boston Children’s Museum, shortly after 5 p.m., according to police. She was taken by Boston EMS to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, Boston police Superintendent Lanita Cullinane said in a news briefing at the scene, according to . No charges or arrests have been made, she said.
“We want to thank members of the community who came down and provided assistance to the victim and the family,” she said, adding later, “It’s a very emotional situation.”
Boston police homicide detectives and the department’s fatal collision team are investigating, police said.
