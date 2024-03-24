One man dead following Newton fire; other residents escape unharmed

One person escaped from the first-floor unit of 1243 Walnut St. “without serious injury,” and the residents of the second-floor unit also left the building on their own, Davine’s office said.

At around 8:30 a.m., Newton firefighters responded to 911 calls reporting a blaze at a two-family home on the corner of Walnut and Boylston streets and arrived to find heavy flames visible through the first-floor windows, according to a statement from State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine’s office.

NEWTON — A fire at a duplex in Newton left one man dead Sunday morning but was quickly brought under control, and all other residents escaped unharmed, officials said.

Crews learned that one man was still inside the first floor unit and attempted to rescue him, with one firefighter sustaining significant damage to his gear because of the heat and flames, but the man had suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement, which did not disclose the man’s identity.

Crews were able to rescue a cat from the building and control the fire within about half an hour, Davine’s office said.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller and Fire Chief Gregory J. Gentile said their “hearts go out to the family who lost a loved one today.”

“This is the third fatal fire in our community since December,” Fuller and Gentile said in the statement. “We want to urge all our residents to have working smoke alarms on every level of your home. And if you hear those alarms sound, please — get out, stay out, and close the doors on the way out.”

A man in his 80s died following a January house fire on Lincoln Road in Newton, and a man in his 70s died in late December following a mid-month house fire on Allen Avenue, according to news reports.

At the scene Sunday afternoon, construction workers pulled mangled pieces of material from the outside of the building and boarded up the broken windows.

State Police helped clean up the scene of a fatal fire on Walnut Street in Newton. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The faint smell of smoke lingered in the air and was blown down the street with each wind gust.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation by local and state officials, it does not appear to be suspicious, according to the statement.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.