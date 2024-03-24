Massachusetts man detained by ICE for four years, beaten, and deported

An incident report from a Plymouth County detention center obtained by the Globe describes correctional officers pepper-spraying the man before placing him in “leg irons” and a restraining chair, and transporting him to solitary confinement, where his lawyers said he spent nearly four weeks. Medical records from medical centers in Batavia, N.Y., and Alexandria, La., also reviewed by the Globe detail the man’s injuries after he was “brought for evaluation after an assault.” His injuries included “dislocation of temporomandibular joint; hematoma; [and] multiple contusions,” as well as a concussion.

A 41-year-old Boston man who was a permanent US resident is accusing immigration officials of subjecting him to weeks of abuse in detention last year before deporting him: beatings that dislocated his jaw, gave him a concussion, and sprained multiple ligaments; extended periods of solitary confinement; and denial of access to medical care and proper appeal for his complaints.

Advertisement

The New York hospital records state that “according to staff, patient was being escorted out of his cell by 5 guards when there was an incident requiring them to restrain him.” Representatives for the ICE facilities where the man was held in Massachusetts, New York, Louisiana, and Texas declined to comment on the specific allegations.

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

An ICE spokesperson said in a statement that “ICE detention is not punitive,” and that “officers weigh a variety of factors when making general custody determinations,” including criminal record, immigration history, community ties, flight risk, and whether the person poses a potential threat to public safety or national security.

In an email, Karen Barry, director of external affairs for the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, which operates the Massachusetts facility where the man was detained, said “a full review” concluded “the officers were in full compliance with their training and procedure” when using force against him. The sheriff’s office “goes to great lengths to ensure the safety and health of the persons committed to its care and custody,” she said.

Advertisement

In December, the man’s attorneys filed two complaints with the Department of Homeland Security alleging severe mistreatment at the four ICE detention centers where he was held. Leah Hastings with the Prisoners’ Legal Services, who helped draft the complaints, said the allegations are a striking example of rampant abuse of power in the detention system.

Monte immigrated legally to the United States when he was 6 years old but was deported for a conviction on accessory after the fact of a murder. He was deported in December to his home country in western Africa, where he said he knows no one. (The Globe is referring to the man by his middle name, and is not identifying the country, due to safety concerns.)

“I’ve never seen anybody deported like he was. . . . [He] was really subjected to cruel treatment,” said Fatma Marouf, a professor and Immigrant Rights Clinic director at Texas A&M School of Law, who drafted both complaints. “That was really unusual, to have these documented injuries, three different emergency center visits, and they still put him on that flight and mistreated him.”

Monte had been living for years in Boston as a permanent resident with his parents and wife, who are all US citizens. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of a murder that resulted from a dispute between two rival gangs, and he was sentenced to four to five years in prison, including time served, according to court records. Prosecutors said he witnessed the killing and hiding of the weapon, but initially denied any involvement to police.

Advertisement

Accessory to murder is a deportable offense for immigrants who are permanent residents, and Monte was taken into custody by ICE in 2019, according to both complaints. In mid-October, he filed a motion to vacate his conviction, arguing the judge accepted the plea without sufficient facts, according to court records.

“If ICE is working in good faith, how do you treat a human being that way? I just had my jaw dislocated and suffered a concussion and was punched in the face repeatedly, and they put me on a plane like that,” Monte told the Globe in a phone interview days after his deportation. “How many other people have they done that to?”

His attorneys provided the Globe with hundreds of pages of legal complaints, immigration documents, detention incident reports, and medical records detailing the alleged abuse Monte endured from October to December. Monte’s attorneys and family members also described seeing his injuries, both in person and via video call, as well as reviewing video footage from the Massachusetts facility that showed how officers handled Monte when removing him from his cell and transporting him out of the facility.

Massachusetts

Location: Plymouth, Massachusetts Length of detention: July 1, 2019 - Nov. 21,2023 Timeline of events: Oct. 25, 2023: Officers allegedly pepper-sprayed Monte in the face, placed him in a restraint chair, and then denied him use of his inhaler.

Oct. 25 - Nov. 21: Officers allegedly placed Monte in solitary confinement, denied him proper medical care, and threatened him on multiple occasions. Nov. 21: Officers allegedly bruised Monte during transport as they prepared him for deportation, flying south from Massachusetts until the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in New York. The detention facility where Monte was held for over four years without a bond hearing. Photo Google earth A diagram detailing Monte’s injuries to his shoulders, knee, and ankle. Source: Prisoners Legal Services of Massachusetts Civil Rights and Civil Liberties complaint to U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Dec. 2023 In an incident report, the correctional officer who pepper-sprayed Monte describes his own actions and rationale. Source: General Grievance Statement, submitted by Monte on Nov. 4, 2023; Plymouth County Correctional Facility Disciplinary Report Note: Unit G is the solitary confinement unit, according to Monte’s attorneys; OC, or oleoresin capsicum spray, is the official name for pepper spray In a grievance filed against the staff at PCCF, Monte describes how he was treated by correctional officers and the injuries he suffered. Source: General Grievance Statement, submitted by Monte on Nov. 4, 2023 Note: Unit G is the solitary confinement unit, according to Monte’s attorneys Monte’s attorneys describe his injuries and the abuse he suffered in solitary confinement in their complaint to DHS. Source: Prisoners Legal Services of Massachusetts Civil Rights and Civil Liberties complaint to U.S. Department of Homeland Security, December 2023 Monte’s attorneys describe the restraints used on Monte in their complaint to DHS. Source: Prisoners Legal Services of Massachusetts Civil Rights and Civil Liberties complaint to U.S. Department of Homeland Security, December 2023. Note: Attorney Leah Hastings viewed video footage of Monte’s removal from solitary and preparation from deportation, a summary of which is included in the complaint. The WRAP is a full body restraining device, described in greater detail below. ← →

In July 2019, Monte was taken into ICE custody at the Plymouth County Correctional Facility, according to the complaints. Hastings said that while the average length of detention is two months, Monte was detained for more than four years without a bond hearing, until his deportation was finally scheduled in November.

Advertisement

In January, the Plymouth Sheriff’s Department extended its contract with ICE until May over objections from immigrant rights advocates for what Prisoners’ Legal Services called a pattern of “rampant civil and human rights abuses” at the facility.

A Homeland Security investigation in 2022 found medical providers at the Plymouth facility did “not consistently perform assessments that address detainees’ complaints.” The investigation additionally found violations of the facility’s solitary confinement procedures, as well as the grievance system.

On Oct. 25, an officer pepper-sprayed Monte when he refused to leave his cell to go to booking, according to the officer’s incident report and security footage Hastings said she reviewed. Hastings said video footage shows the officers dragging Monte from his cell face down by his arms before strapping him into a restraint chair and taking him to solitary confinement, where attorneys allege he endured additional abusive treatment, such as leaving “the lights on in his cell at night so that he could not sleep, only turning them off again after breakfast,” according to the complaints.

Attorneys called the grievance process at Plymouth “wholly inadequate,” adding that Monte “recalled one officer joking that ‘depending on what you write, maybe we won’t submit it,’” according to the complaints. Because grievances are not confidential, the complaints said, detainees submit them “under the fear of retaliation,” which can include transfer to a different detention center.

Advertisement

Monte allegedly never made it to booking, according to Hastings; instead, he was held in solitary confinement for more than three weeks.

New York

Location: Batavia, New York Length of detention: Nov. 21, 2023 - Nov. 24, 2023 Timeline of events: Nov. 21: Officers allegedly bruised Monte during transport, and failed to care for him properly during the flight’s emergency landing in New York.

Nov. 24: Officers allegedly beat Monte, including dislocating his jaw and kneeling on his neck; placed him in a full body restraining device; and failed to provide him proper follow-up care after he was taken to the emergency room, further injuring him during transport to Louisiana. The detention facility where Monte was brought after his flight from Massachusetts to Louisiana made an emergency landing in New York. Photo Google earth The medical center where ICE brought Monte after brutally assaulting him. Photo Google earth A diagram detailing Monte’s concussion and dislocated jaw, among other injuries. Source: Rochester Regional Health medical records, provided by Monte’s family Monte’s attorneys describe the abuse he endured at the hands of ICE officers in New York in their complaint to DHS. Source: Prisoners Legal Services of Massachusetts Civil Rights and Civil Liberties complaint to U.S. Department of Homeland Security, December 2023. Monte’s medical records identify him as an assault victim and offer a diagnosis of his injuries. Source: Rochester Regional Health medical records, provided by Monte’s family Medical records detail both Monte’s complaints, as well as ICE’s explanation for his injuries. Source: Rochester Regional Health medical records, provided by Monte’s family Monte’s medical provider describes instructions for Monte’s follow-up care prior to discharge from hospital, which Monte allegedly never received. Source: Rochester Regional Health medical records, provided by Monte’s family ← →

On Nov. 21, officers began transferring Monte to Louisiana in preparation for his deportation, according to the complaints. However, the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in New York, and Monte was transported to the Buffalo/Batavia Processing Center.

Three days later, a correctional officer allegedly told Monte he was being deported, despite pending motions to stay his removal and have his conviction overturned. According to both complaints, Monte allegedly asked the officer why he was being deported, and whether he had the right to refuse. He received no answer; instead, the officer returned with a team of men in riot gear, who allegedly rushed at him and assaulted him. He was taken to a nearby emergency room.

Medical records from the hospital said doctors diagnosed Monte with a dislocated jaw, which required a diet of soft food until his face could heal. Although medical staff at the hospital recommended additional scans of Monte’s shoulders and knee, “ICE rushed him out of the hospital” and to the airport, the complaints said, where he was flown immediately to Louisiana.

Louisiana

Location: Alexandria, Louisiana Length of detention: Nov. 24, 2023 - Nov. 27, 2023 Timeline of events: Nov. 24: ICE allegedly failed to transfer Monte’s medical records to Louisiana, meaning that officers allegedly did not properly feed Monte upon landing, leading to nausea and blurry vision.

Nov. 26: Monte is brought to the local emergency room and diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome. Nov. 27: Officers allegedly failed to provide the proper follow-up care, and further injured Monte during transport to Texas. The ICE facility where Monte was flown immediately after discharge from the hospital in New York. Photo Google earth The medical center where ICE brought Monte when his prior injuries from New York persisted. Photo Google earth A diagram detailing Monte’s existing injuries, aggravated by rough transport from location to location. Source: Rochester Regional Health medical records, provided by Monte’s family Monte’s attorneys describe the lack of medical care Monte received and his resulting symptoms in their complaint to DHS. Source: Prisoners Legal Services of Massachusetts Civil Rights and Civil Liberties complaint to U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Dec. 2023. Top: Monte’s attorneys describe his rough transport; Bottom: Medical records detail Monte’s symptoms as a result of his prior injuries. Source: Prisoners Legal Services of Massachusetts Civil Rights and Civil Liberties complaint to U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Dec. 2023.; Rapides Regional Medical Center medical records, provided by Monte’s family Medical records diagnose Monte’s concussion, resulting from his abuse in New York. Source:Rapides Regional Medical Center medical records, provided by Monte’s family ← →

After arriving at the Alexandria Staging Facility, Monte was again taken to an emergency room after reporting blurry vision, an intense headache, and nausea, according to the complaints.

Medical records show Monte was diagnosed with a concussion. Upon release, he was told by a correctional officer that the Louisiana facility “would not pay” for any additional outside medical care, the complaints said. The next morning, Monte was allegedly shackled and driven to Texas’s Prairieland Detention Center, which is also operated by DHS.

Texas

Location: Alvarado, Texas Length of detention: Nov. 27, 2023 - Dec. 11, 2023 Timeline of events: Nov. 27: Monte is allegedly shackled, transported to Prairieland Detention Center, and placed in solitary confinement. Nov. 28: Attorney Fatma Marouf visits Monte at the detention center to interview him for complaint; notes "visible scars and bruises." Nov. 29: Officers allegedly attempt to force Monte into the full body restraining wrap while preparing him for deportation, transporting him to the airport even after he becomes unconscious. At the airport, officers allegedly drag Monte onto the plane by his elbows. After a medical check, Monte is removed from the plane and taken to the hospital before returning to the detention center. Dec. 4: Monte is allegedly interviewed by the Department of Homeland Security’s Civil Rights and Civil Liberties office about the ongoing abuse. Dec. 11: Monte is deported to West Africa, allegedly on a private flight. Officers allegedly placed him in the full body restraining wrap and refused to remove it for part of the flight. The detention facility where ICE held Monte until his deportation in December. Photo Google earth The hospital where ICE transported Monte after further injuring him while attempting to deport him. Photo Google earth A diagram detailing additional injuries Monte suffered during deportation. Source: Prisoners Legal Services of Massachusetts Civil Rights and Civil Liberties complaint to U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Dec. 2023. Monte’s attorneys describe how ICE ignored Monte’s need for medical care while attempting to deport him in a complaint to DHS. Source:Prisoners Legal Services of Massachusetts Civil Rights and Civil Liberties complaint to U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Dec. 2023. Monte’s attorneys describe Monte’s injuries at the hands of ICE in a complaint to DHS. Source: Prisoners Legal Services of Massachusetts Civil Rights and Civil Liberties complaint to U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Dec. 2023. In an email to DHS’s Civil Rights and Civil Liberties compliance office, one of Monte’s attorneys describes the conditions of his deportation from Texas. Source:Email sent to Civil Rights and Civil Liberties compliance office by attorney Fatma Marouf, Dec. 2023. ← →

Marouf said she saw Monte the day after he arrived in Texas, and told the Globe later he “did not look well at all” and that she was “extremely worried about his well being.” She said Monte had “visible bruises and scars” on his body and told her no one would respond to his requests for medical care or tell him why he was in solitary confinement, which “appeared to be punitive, rather than medical,” according to the complaints.

The following day, officers attempted to deport Monte, according to the complaints. However, medical personnel taking his vitals found he had unusually high blood pressure and took him off the plane to a nearby hospital, the complaints said.

Less than two weeks later, an ICE officer woke Monte up before sunrise and again told him he was being deported, according to the complaints. Monte said he had to beg for a phone call to alert his wife, and was then placed in a full body restraining wrap and put on a plane.

The wrap, which has cords to bind a person’s arms and legs, was deemed a “torture” device by a federal judge in a separate case in Iowa in 2020. In another federal case, attorneys accused ICE officers last year of misusing the device to force immigrants’ chests down to their knees, leaving them in “excruciatingly painful” positions for hours at a time.

Monte said he remained partially restrained for the more than eight-hour flight to West Africa, landing with little more than his sweat suit from the detention center and a crumpled piece of paper with a phone number on it: no clothes, no phone, no passport.

“I didn’t arrive with anything, and I still have nothing,” Monte said. “I’ve been wearing the same jail-issued outfit that I came with, in a place where I can’t fend for myself because I have no one.”

In the three months since he arrived, Monte has continued his immigration proceedings from afar with the help of his family, in addition to his complaints against DHS.

“I want to continue to speak out and try to put a stop to what’s been going on, if it can help the next person,” he said. “I don’t think it’s fair for any human to have to go through what I went through. Everyone should be treated humanely.”

Read the full complaint by Monte’s attorneys to the DHS civil rights and civil liberties office here:









Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott.