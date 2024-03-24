Medford dog walker charged with animal cruelty after allegedly beating dog, police say

A dog walker was arrested after he allegedly struck a dog multiple times in the head and lifted it off the ground by its collar while walking a group of dogs in Medford on Sunday morning, police said.

Frederick Ingrando, 33, of Medford, has been charged with animal cruelty, Medford police said in a statement posted to Facebook. Arraignment information for Ingrando was not immediately available Sunday night.

Officers responded to a report of animal abuse near the intersection of Fellsway West and Sheridan Avenue at about 11 a.m., police said.