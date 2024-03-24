Medford dog walker charged with animal cruelty after allegedly beating dog, police say

A dog walker was arrested after he allegedly struck a dog multiple times in the head and lifted it off the ground by its collar while walking a group of dogs in Medford on Sunday morning, police said.
Frederick Ingrando, 33, of Medford, has been charged with animal cruelty, Medford police said in a statement posted to Facebook. Arraignment information for Ingrando was not immediately available Sunday night.
Officers responded to a report of animal abuse near the intersection of Fellsway West and Sheridan Avenue at about 11 a.m., police said.
When they arrived, a witness told officers that the man “struck one of the dogs multiple times in the head and then lifted the dog off the ground by its collar in a harmful manner,” police said. Officers were also provided video evidence that enabled them to identify Ingrando, according to the statement.
Police then went to Ingrando’s home and took him into custody. The dog that was allegedly beaten was taken to a veterinarian for evaluation, and the other dogs were taken to a safe location to await pickup by their owners, police said.
The incident is under investigation.
