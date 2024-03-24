fb-pixelPerson suffers life-threatening injuries in Dorchester shooting, police say - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Dorchester shooting, police say

By Collin Robisheaux Globe Correspondent,Updated March 24, 2024, 32 minutes ago

One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Dorchester on Sunday night, officials said.

Boston police responded at 9:07 p.m. to a report of a person shot near the intersection of Ashmont Street and Dorchester Avenue, according to Officer Michael Torigian, a Boston police spokesperson.

Upon arrival, officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Torigian said.

The shooting is under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.

Boston Globe Today