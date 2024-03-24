Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Dorchester shooting, police say

One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Dorchester on Sunday night, officials said.
Boston police responded at 9:07 p.m. to a report of a person shot near the intersection of Ashmont Street and Dorchester Avenue, according to Officer Michael Torigian, a Boston police spokesperson.
Upon arrival, officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Torigian said.
The shooting is under investigation. No further information was immediately available.
