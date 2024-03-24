Report of attempted child kidnapping in Lexington determined to be unfounded, police say

Lexington police said Friday that a recent investigation into a report of an attempted child kidnapping concluded that it was unfounded.

The original report was that a 9-year-old girl said on March 14 that while she was playing in her backyard on Wood Street, a man wearing all-black and a ski mask approached her from behind, grabbed her, and placed a hand over her mouth. The child said she broke free and ran away, and the suspect also fled.

“We understand the concerns raised by this incident, and have concluded this was not an abduction attempt. We want to assure the public that there is no ongoing threat to the community,” police said in a statement posted on Facebook.