Taxi driver from Lynn dies in Allston crash; 1 passenger injured

A 68-year-old taxi driver from Lynn died following a crash late Saturday night off Soldiers Field Road in Allston that also left a passenger with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The taxi, a Toyota Camry, was headed west to transport the passenger home from Logan International Airport when the driver lost control near the John W. Weeks Footbridge between Harvard College and Harvard Business School about 10:30 p.m., veering off-road and striking a tree, according to a statement from State Police.

The first state trooper at the scene began performing CPR on the driver and continued until Boston EMS arrived to provide medical care, the statement said. The driver, whose identity was not released pending the notification of his family, was then taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, State Police said.