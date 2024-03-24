Patients hate ‘forever’ drugs. Is Wegovy different?

But that resistance may be overcome by the blockbuster obesity drugs Wegovy and Zepbound, which have astounded the world with the way they help people lose weight and keep it off. Though it’s still early, and there is a paucity of data on compliance with the new drugs, doctors say they are noticing another effect: Patients seem to take them faithfully, week in and week out.

It’s a problem that doctors call nonadherence — the common human tendency to resist medical treatment — and it leads to countless deaths and billions of dollars of preventable medical costs each year.

Most people, study after study shows, don’t take the medicines prescribed for them. It doesn’t matter what they are: statins, high blood pressure drugs, drugs to lower blood sugar, asthma drugs. Either patients never start taking them, or they stop.

Advertisement

Some patients may have to get over an initial reluctance to start. A national survey showed that when people were told they would gain weight back if they stopped taking the drugs, most lost interest in starting them.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

In one small study, patients stopped refilling prescriptions for months at a time, perhaps because of side effects, lack of availability, or insurance and cost issues.

But anecdotally, doctors and patients say, those who begin taking the drugs are continuing.

“I don’t intend to ever stop taking this medicine,” Kimberly DelRosso of Pembroke said of Wegovy.

She has never forgotten to take her weekly injection. By contrast, she said, she often neglected to take the blood pressure pills she was prescribed when she weighed more. (Now, after losing weight with Wegovy, she no longer needs them.)

So far, doctors report that like DelRosso, most of their patients intend to take the obesity drugs forever, and many are thrilled when they stop needing other drugs.

Advertisement

Dr. David Cummings, a professor of medicine at the University of Washington and the director of a weight management program at the VA Puget Sound Health Care System, records his patients’ experiences with Wegovy and the diabetes drug Ozempic. So far he has prescribed the drugs to about 1,000 patients. At most, 5 percent stopped because of side effects, he said. Others stopped because their insurance no longer covered their drug or because they couldn’t find a pharmacy that had it in stock, reflecting persistent shortages of the drugs.

But those who stop generally do not do so voluntarily, he said. Other doctors who prescribe Wegovy agreed.

“Compliance is exceptional,” said Dr. Diana Thiara, medical director of the weight management program at the University of California San Francisco. “People take it. They ask for refills. They take it on trips.”

There’s a price to pay for neglecting to take prescription drugs. An astonishing 40 to 50 percent of people who are prescribed medicines for chronic conditions like high blood pressure fail to take them — and incur at least $100 billion in preventable medical costs annually as a result. This lack of compliance is estimated to lead to at least 100,000 preventable deaths each year.

Even a heart attack may not be enough to scare people into taking the current arsenal of cardiac drugs, shown to reduce heart disease deaths. Some studies show that just half of people who had heart attacks were still taking drugs to protect their heart two years later.

Advertisement

“These patients have seen the bright lights, ridden the ambulance, gotten rescue PCI, given their families secondary heart attacks, glimpsed the Pearly Gates, but still don’t seem to take their statins and beta blockers,” said Amitabh Chandra, a professor of public policy and business administration at Harvard University.

Even doctors stop taking their meds, defying the hypothesis that people do so because they don’t really understand their importance.

And although cost plays a role, at least one study found that even when drugs are free, adherence can be abysmal.

One reason seems to be a sort of ingrained reluctance to take something that reminds people every day that they are sick, or so many patients might perceive it. Especially with what experts call “forever” drugs, taking them each day makes some patients feel abnormal.

“People think they are doing fine, so they don’t need the medicine,” said Corrine Voils, a social psychologist at the University of Wisconsin who studies medicine compliance. “But the medicine is what is keeping them well.”

So what might be making the obesity drugs different? For one, while doctors are usually the ones to recommend drugs such as statins or blood pressure drugs, patients are often asking doctors for obesity drugs. Many have spent a lifetime trying any diet and exercise program they could find, and every time they lost weight, they gained it back.

Also, people who start taking the new obesity drugs can’t easily hide if they stop taking them: The weight they lost may come back, along with the stigma and shame and self-blame that often accompany obesity. That makes these drugs very different from most others.

Advertisement

“You don’t get a big sign on your chest saying, ‘Blood pressure medication stopped,’ ” said Dr. Walid Gellad, a professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh who studies medication adherence.

On the minus side, though, the obesity drugs are expensive and often require doctors to fill out burdensome preauthorization forms for insurance. The drugs have consistently been in short supply around the country. Those impediments can make them difficult to get.

Other drawbacks of the drugs include side effects like nausea and gastrointestinal issues, as well as the way they are administered: Patients have to inject themselves with the drugs once a week.

But there’s a reason that patients are willing to call dozens of pharmacies looking for the drugs and most faithfully inject themselves every week: Without obesity, they feel that they look better and are viewed differently. No longer are they shunned or shamed. The embarrassment and self-blame and never-ending stigma of obesity are gone.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.