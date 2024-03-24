Why today’s youths are ‘The Anxious Generation’

Enter Jonathan Haidt, a social psychologist at the NYU Stern School of Business who is well known for his 2013 Atlantic essay “The Coddling of the American Mind,” in which he and his coauthor Greg Lukianoff unpacked why emphasizing “safe spaces” on university campuses may harm both students’ education and their mental health. That essay evolved into a 2018 book and became the basis for Haidt’s new line of work investigating child and teen mental health.

People have pointed to all kinds of possible causes: the pandemic, climate change, social media, or maybe it’s that the kids are just too dang sensitive these days.

American teens are unhappy. Really unhappy. There’s no shortage of coverage showing that kids of all ages are more depressed, more anxious, lonelier, and more likely to go to the hospital for self-inflicted injuries than teens in any previous decade.

In his new book, “The Anxious Generation,” Haidt presents a broader theory of why an epidemic of mental illness in kids has bloomed since 2010 — namely the transition from a “play-based childhood” to a “phone-based childhood,” a phenomenon he calls the “Great Rewiring.”

Since the 1990s, he says, in-person, physical childhood play and interaction with friends, childhood independence, and unstructured time have all been declining. Instead, he argues, children today mostly mediate relationships and play through a screen. The average teen spends five hours a day on social media sites, not including time spent on screens for school, work, or other activities. The result? Teens now spend just 30 to 60 minutes a day in person with friends, down from two hours a day on average before 2010.

A life lived online, Haidt argues, is just not the same as a flesh-and-blood one. And it’s harming a whole generation of kids.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Your book examines the reasons why children and teens have been experiencing high rates of depression and anxiety. But you actually set out to write a different book, right? What happened?

I got a contract to write a book called “Life After Babel: Adapting to a World We May Never Again Share,” and it’s about how social media makes it difficult to have a shared reality, and without shared reality, it’s very hard to have a stable democracy. My main work has been on politics, morality, and emotion, but I had this side project that came out of “The Coddling of the American Mind” looking at what’s going on with Gen Z. And so I thought chapter one would be showing how social media had scrambled teens’ social lives, and then the rest of the book would be about what it had done to democracy. But once I wrote the first chapter, I realized what is happening to kids is horrifying, and I can’t just say, “Oh, look, the mental health of a generation is falling off a cliff. Now let’s move on to democracy.”

How is youth mental health related to these larger issues of democratic health and political polarization?

One thing to keep in mind is that social media has pushed politics and polarization down into middle school. It’s pushed political activism down into middle school. Middle school kids should not be marinated in culture issues or threats to themselves, to society, and the world. They have major developmental tasks to do. They need to develop their social skills. They need to develop basic competencies. They should be insulated from the craziness of America’s adult political life. But they’re not.

How is what you call the “Great Rewiring” playing into all of this?

What I call the “Great Rewiring” of childhood is basically the complete transformation of what kids are doing with their days, how they’re interacting with other kids, and of what [information] they’re consuming.

There’s no single human childhood experience around the world. But wherever you go, children want to play with each other. Children need play for their development. But one of the strangest changes to childhood began to happen here in the United States in the 1980s and 1990s. We began cracking down on unsupervised play and childhood independence, and pulling kids indoors because we thought the outside was too dangerous. Fewer people know their neighbors, and parenting has become more intensive. That’s the backstory, but it’s not the whole story.

Then the internet arrived. It didn’t really affect millennials’ mental health that much: Access wasn’t universal, there were no smartphones, and internet speeds were slow.

And then a lot of things happened in rapid succession between 2010 and 2015. The smartphone becomes ubiquitous, and what [kids] do with their time changes radically in just a few years. Instead of playing at each other’s houses in person, everything is now going through the phone.

Let’s talk about TikTok. Congress is pushing for the Chinese company ByteDance to divest from TikTok, and a lot of people are afraid that could mean a US ban on the platform altogether. Setting aside the national security concerns of the app’s Chinese ownership, what are your concerns about TikTok’s mental health effects on young people?

I’m in support of a ban from a national security viewpoint. From a health perspective there are many reasons to think TikTok is much worse than any other platform, although I wouldn’t necessarily support a ban for adults on social media. The main one is that TikTok comes the closest to what we psychologists call “behaviorist conditioning” of any platform ever invented. Behaviorist conditioning was discovered by psychologists in the 1930s and ’40s — they found that if you can give someone a small reward very quickly, you can make them do all kinds of things. Think about watching a dog or circus trainer at work. All social media platforms give these tiny little doses of pleasure to reinforce, reinforce, and reinforce again the behavior they want to see: tapping and swiping. But TikTok does this more powerfully than any other platform.

Young people themselves say it is the most addictive of all the platforms and a net negative contribution to society. A University of Chicago study found that individual students would actually pay the researchers to get all of their peers to shut down Instagram and TikTok. But they felt pressure to keep their accounts going if everyone else does. If they were the only ones deactivating their accounts for a month, the students wanted to be paid $50. It turns out most students were on these platforms only because everyone else was. Students told the researchers that the world would be better if TikTok was never invented.

That is the most damning evidence I can imagine against TikTok, and Instagram for that matter. They are sucking up billions of hours a year of people’s time and spreading mental illness.

But there are a number of people, both kids and adults, who appear to be defending TikTok. Many say the app has given them a space for community and creativity.

First of all, social media is a very powerful tool that adults can use to achieve their goals. Photographers use Instagram for all sorts of business reasons. I would never suggest a ban on Instagram, and I would be very reluctant to tell adults that they cannot do what they want to do online. That would also be a good argument for allowing adults to get on TikTok as long as it wasn’t unduly influenced by the Communist Party in China.

The whole argument in my book is that children are different from adults. Children are uniquely vulnerable neurologically as they go through puberty — especially during early puberty. Children need to be having real-world interactions. And TikTok is the most powerful tool ever found to keep them glued to a screen.

What you say in your book is that we need to keep kids away from screens for as long as possible. Phone-free schools, no smartphones before high school, no social media accounts before 16. What is the single most important obstacle to making those things happen?

The big obstacle is that these are all collective action problems. When we contemplate any one of these things as individuals, they seem hopelessly difficult. If you’re the only parent that keeps your kid off social media, it’s difficult.

But if we all do them at the same time, then it becomes much easier. I actually do think that childhood is going to change by the end of 2025. Schools are already going phone-free. Norms are going to change so that we can get middle school kids just phones instead of smartphones. And I think a consensus will emerge that social media is really bad for children. I think we will see both legal efforts and parental efforts to delay entry until 16. So I think those three norms are actually relatively easy to implement.

The more difficult part will be giving kids far more independence, free play, and responsibility. That is also a collective action problem, because if you’re the only one who is sending your kid out to the store to get a quart of milk by themselves when they are 8 years old, you could get arrested. Parents really are afraid of what’s going to happen to their children if they take their eyes off them. We really have to change parental attitudes. Which is hard. But to some extent, if you do reduce the role that screens play in kids’ lives, then there might be more willingness to give kids more independence.

If we’re reducing access to screens, we have to give them a lot more access to each other. We have to give them a lot more time together. And that’s going to take a lot more work for parents and schools. But let’s say, for example, if every elementary school would simply open their playgrounds for an hour before school starts and for a couple of hours after school — all you need is one adult who is nearby, not supervising, but just in case there’s a problem. It’s a physically safe place where kids can do things that might even sometimes be emotionally unsafe, like teasing each other. That would be incredibly beneficial for their development. And it’s a lot more fun than piano or language lessons.

