What if homicide case could make Big Oil be part of the solution?

The idea of charging fossil fuel companies with homicide is intriguing (“It’s time to charge oil companies with homicide,” Ideas, March 17). Aaron Regunberg and David Arkush begin by quoting an attorney for a tobacco company who feared that the industry could be held responsible for the deaths of its customers.
There is no doubt that Big Oil has caused irreparable harm to people, the environment, the planet, and the climate. The companies know their products are inherently dangerous. And that harm has led to human deaths through the extreme weather events that we’ve all become accustomed to. It’s a logical conclusion to charge these companies with homicide.
In the Big Tobacco example, it may have been the threat of criminal charges for homicide that led to the settlement of the civil litigation against it. If bringing homicide charges against Big Oil can be a similar incentive to push fossil fuel companies to shift away from drilling and to transforming to clean energy sources, then by all means, this tool should be used.
Our goal should be hastening the transition from our dirty, polluting energy sources to an economy powered by renewable and safe sources. Getting Big Oil to buy into this effort could dramatically speed this process.
Debora Hoffman
Belmont