What if homicide case could make Big Oil be part of the solution?

The idea of charging fossil fuel companies with homicide is intriguing (“It’s time to charge oil companies with homicide,” Ideas, March 17). Aaron Regunberg and David Arkush begin by quoting an attorney for a tobacco company who feared that the industry could be held responsible for the deaths of its customers.

There is no doubt that Big Oil has caused irreparable harm to people, the environment, the planet, and the climate. The companies know their products are inherently dangerous. And that harm has led to human deaths through the extreme weather events that we’ve all become accustomed to. It’s a logical conclusion to charge these companies with homicide.