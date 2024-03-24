State’s first climate chief is on a mission. Reinforcements are needed.

Re “Can one official move the needle on our state’s carbon emissions?” by Benjamin Rachlin (Ideas, March 17): I think the answer is: Yes, but not enough. That’s not because Governor Maura Healey’s idea to hire a Cabinet-level climate chief and Melissa Hoffer’s embodiment of that position have not had a dramatic impact on our state’s responsiveness already. We should all be thankful for this innovative “whole-of-government approach” and required accountability for meeting benchmarks in order to keep our planet habitable.
But is it sufficient? Hoffer herself takes it a step further and invites us all to participate. On this, Rachlin reflects, “Maybe the whole of government includes us.” Transitioning to a sustainable future affects every aspect of our lives and calls for all of us to jump in. Our state officials have created a great foundation but we’re all needed in this huge task.
Advertisement
Marjorie Lee
Wayland
Thank you for Benjamin Rachlin’s profile of climate chief Melissa Hoffer. Her prominence and assertiveness are critical and encouraging. Her top-down, whole-of-government approach is powerful, but it will need to be complemented by all the various fiefdoms in state government taking responsibility and moving forward. I hope she will hold them all accountable. Her presence on the scene is a ray of light.
Christopher M. O’Keeffe
Marlborough