State’s first climate chief is on a mission. Reinforcements are needed.

Re “Can one official move the needle on our state’s carbon emissions?” by Benjamin Rachlin (Ideas, March 17): I think the answer is: Yes, but not enough. That’s not because Governor Maura Healey’s idea to hire a Cabinet-level climate chief and Melissa Hoffer’s embodiment of that position have not had a dramatic impact on our state’s responsiveness already. We should all be thankful for this innovative “whole-of-government approach” and required accountability for meeting benchmarks in order to keep our planet habitable.

But is it sufficient? Hoffer herself takes it a step further and invites us all to participate. On this, Rachlin reflects, “Maybe the whole of government includes us.” Transitioning to a sustainable future affects every aspect of our lives and calls for all of us to jump in. Our state officials have created a great foundation but we’re all needed in this huge task.