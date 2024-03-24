Argument against trolley as rapid transit seems to make opposite case

Opponents of the new zoning plan for Milton regularly cite the argument that the Mattapan trolley isn’t “real” rapid transit. Carine Hajjar’s March 17 Ideas piece (“Go easy on Milton. It isn’t really a ‘rapid transit community.’ ”) has convinced this Hyde Park resident that this argument is nothing more than a fig leaf for NIMBYism.

Hajjar made the trip to downtown Boston on the Mattapan Line to compare it with her preferred commute out of North Quincy. What did she find? “The trolley is actually a shorter drive away for me than the North Quincy stop and, if everything goes smoothly, a tiny bit faster.” It’s hard to argue that you don’t have rapid transit in your community when the transit in your community is a faster route to work.