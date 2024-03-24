Let’s see Trump-Biden debate, but give moderator control of mic

Re “Trump says he’s ready to debate Biden. Don’t believe him.” (Ideas, March 17): Renée Graham doubts that Donald Trump will be willing to debate President Biden. I hope she is wrong. A debate would go a long way toward showing who the two men really are. However, such a debate needs to be on a level playing field. In debates in previous elections, Trump hogged the air time, talking past his time limits, interrupting, etc. This behavior is not unique to Trump, but he is an extreme example.

To minimize this problem, moderators should be given complete control of the debaters’ audio. We should only hear the candidates when each has been granted permission to speak. Hopefully this would bring more order to debates.