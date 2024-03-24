Alex Cora’s future, uneasiness in the rotation, and other thoughts as the Red Sox wrap up spring training

As such, spring training was quiet. And quiet — especially when you’re in a market with high expectations — never goes over well.

The Red Sox made their position clear at the beginning of camp, when team president Sam Kennedy relayed that chief baseball officer Craig Breslow would have to operate under a tight budget . It killed any optimism for a fanbase that yearns for its club to be championship caliber, as it once was.

A bunch of maybes

Lucas Giolito’s elbow injury, which required surgery, felt like a death blow. Though Giolito struggled the last two years prior to joining the Red Sox, he was always available when it came his turn in the rotation, accumulating at least 30 starts in each of the previous three seasons.

Advertisement

Moreover, Giolito was one of the best starters in the big leagues from 2019-21. Despite his recent struggles, there was at least a large sample size of success that the Sox could draw upon The other guys? Not so much.

Get 108 Stitches Receive the Globe's best reporting and commentary on the Red Sox every weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

The club announced Friday its full five-man rotation: Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta, Kutter Crawford, Garrett Whitlock, and Tanner Houck.

Manager Alex Cora said earlier in the week that Bello would be the Sox’ Opening Day starter and that Pivetta would follow.

But seeing the rotation in its entirety yields one thought: This group of starters is just a bunch of maybes until proven otherwise.

Bello is in just his second full season in the big leagues. The 24-year-old profiles as a better No. 2 or 3 option — at least for now. It almost feels unfair that he’s the steward of this rotation, but again, it is due to a lack of starters.

With Pivetta, the Sox are adamant that he’s a new pitcher after finding himself last season when he was relegated to the bullpen. Pounding the zone more and incorporating a sweeper was his answer.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, he is 31 years old. He has parts of seven seasons under his belt. And as one Red Sox player highlighted: After three years in the majors, a pitcher, for the most part, is who he is.

Pivetta certainly may be a different pitcher this year. He’s always been durable and carried his impressive end to last season into spring training. Furthermore, Cora noted that the righthander has a better understanding of what he wants to do on the mound. Still, how much more could he improve? Especially when you consider his task as the club’s No. 2 arm. In 152 career starts, Pivetta holds a 4.93 ERA.

Crawford, Whitlock, and Houck have even more question marks. Can Crawford, who took the offseason to get stronger, get over the hump of the fifth inning? Can Whitlock stay healthy? Can Houck throw enough strikes?

Maybe.

A win with the bullpen

The Sox’ bullpen might be Breslow’s biggest win this offseason. They added righthander Isaiah Campbell, who is dominant against lefties and added a two-seamer in an attempt to get something in on the hands of righties. Justin Slaten, a Rule 5 draft choice during the offseason, seems like a good addition if he continues to throw strikes. His upper 90s fastball is something the Sox missed last year.

Jorge Benitez, a lefthander, has a similar profile to Slaten: high-power arm capable of strikeouts. But he will need to be around the plate. Greg Weissert, acquired in the Alex Verdugo trade, impressed this spring and could take over John Schreiber’s role.

Advertisement

But their success doesn’t mean much without Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen, as the pair struggled to ramp up due to some small but nagging injuries.

Locking up Casas?

Don’t expect it to be all that easy for the Red Sox to extend Triston Casas like they did Bello. When asked at the beginning of the camp if the Red Sox reached out to him with an extension offer, Casas said they did but “it was nothing enticing.”

Casas is a special hitter, and is only getting better. He might require a bit of an overpay if the Sox are serious about wrapping up a potential cornerstone player for years to come.

The Red Sox haven’t shown that type of urgency, and that might prove to be a gamble if Casas builds on last season’s success. His value will only increase, and judging by Casas’s confidence, he would have no problem operating on a year-to-year contract while under team control until he hits free agency.

Keys to the offense

Rafael Devers, Trevor Story, and Casas will be a huge part of the Sox’ offense. Story looked the part this spring, and is bound to have a bounceback year. The Sox will hit, as they always have.

The Alex Cora question

Cora’s status for the 2025 season and beyond is in Breslow’s hands.

Even still, it’s hard to see Cora, who is in the last year of his deal, returning next season if the Sox continue to operate the way they have. The vision for the future doesn’t fit the gig Cora signed up for ahead of the 2018 season, when he had players like Mookie Betts, David Price, Chris Sale, and Xander Bogaerts.

Advertisement

The Craig Counsel deal with the Cubs — worth more than $40 million — caught a lot of managers’ eyes, and presumably Cora’s. He has said he doesn’t want to manage another 10 years, which means his earning window is closing.

The job in Los Angeles, if Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is let go, could be an enticing one for Cora, and the Dodgers haven’t been shy about paying top dollar to those who they feel have earned it.

Cora hasn’t sold his house in Newton. But if he does, perhaps Bello could buy it.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.