Boston College bounced in second round of NIT by UNLV’s Boone twins

Keylan Boone sank 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range and also blocked three shots for the Runnin' Rebels (21-12), who travel to play Seton Hall in a Wednesday quarterfinal. Kalib Boone made 7 of 11 shots, also blocking three shots.

LAS VEGAS — Keylan Boone finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, twin brother Kalib Boone added 16 points and six boards off the bench and UNLV defeated Boston College, 79-70, in the second round of the NIT on Sunday night.

Freshman Dedan Thomas Jr. pitched in with 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting for UNLV. He made his only 3-point attempt and added five assists and four rebounds. Justin Webster tallied 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Quinten Post totaled 22 points and nine rebounds to pace the Eagles (20-16). Devin McGlockton had 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Jaeden Zackery contributed 10 points and six boards.

Keylan Boone had 11 points for UNLV and Post and Mason Madsen both scored 9 for Boston College as the two teams played to a 37-all tie at halftime.

Jackie Johnson III had back-to-back baskets to ignite an 11-0 run that was capped by Keylan Boone’s 3-pointer and a dunk from Kalib Boone and UNLV led 63-54 with 8:02 left to play.

The Eagles closed within 70-66 on 5 straight points from Post with 3:24 left to play, but Webster answered with a 3-pointer and the Rebels maintained a two-possession lead from there.