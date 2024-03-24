fb-pixelBoston College bounced in second round of NIT by UNLV Skip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL | UNLV 79, BC 70

Boston College bounced in second round of NIT by UNLV’s Boone twins

By Associated PressUpdated March 24, 2024, 20 minutes ago
UNLV's Brooklyn Hicks slips past BC's Quinten Post for a layup.Louis Grasse/Getty

LAS VEGAS — Keylan Boone finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, twin brother Kalib Boone added 16 points and six boards off the bench and UNLV defeated Boston College, 79-70, in the second round of the NIT on Sunday night.

Keylan Boone sank 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range and also blocked three shots for the Runnin' Rebels (21-12), who travel to play Seton Hall in a Wednesday quarterfinal. Kalib Boone made 7 of 11 shots, also blocking three shots.

Freshman Dedan Thomas Jr. pitched in with 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting for UNLV. He made his only 3-point attempt and added five assists and four rebounds. Justin Webster tallied 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Quinten Post totaled 22 points and nine rebounds to pace the Eagles (20-16). Devin McGlockton had 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Jaeden Zackery contributed 10 points and six boards.

Keylan Boone had 11 points for UNLV and Post and Mason Madsen both scored 9 for Boston College as the two teams played to a 37-all tie at halftime.

Jackie Johnson III had back-to-back baskets to ignite an 11-0 run that was capped by Keylan Boone’s 3-pointer and a dunk from Kalib Boone and UNLV led 63-54 with 8:02 left to play.

The Eagles closed within 70-66 on 5 straight points from Post with 3:24 left to play, but Webster answered with a 3-pointer and the Rebels maintained a two-possession lead from there.

