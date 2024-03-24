Justin Brazeau is carving a path for a more significant role with the Bruins

“We’re not generating much, so you try to tease chemistry out of lines,” said coach Jim Montgomery , who again tossed his 12 forwards into the Line-o-Matic blender starting in the second period at Wells Fargo Center. “Two of the lines scored, so … but two of the lines got scored against.”

Brazeau’s finishing touch, an elongated backhand sweep at Samuel Ersson’s doorstep, brought him his fourth goal in the last three games during the 3-2 loss . It was an impressive bit of touch for the 6-foot-5-inch, 220-pound Brazeau, the kind of polish that could earn him a promotion from the fourth-line duty he’s been logging since his recent call-up from the WannaBs.

The shortest distance between two points for Justin Brazeau — the straight line he drew from right wing to the net Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia — paid off for the emerging Bruins right winger.

Montgomery began to scramble his trios around the 14:30 mark of the second, even before the Flyers, also struggling to find an offensive foothold, moved to the 1-0 lead on the first of Travis Konecny’s two goals. Montgomery’s first move was to put the ever-energized Morgan Geekie into Danton Heinen’s left wing spot on the Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak line.

Later, having just jumped into the action off the bench, Heinen finished off a feed from Geekie that pulled the Bruins briefly into a 2-2 tie.

“That,” said Heinen, now with 14 goals, “was all Geeks.”

Geekie, who began the day centering Jakub Lauko and Trent Frederic, would be an obvious candidate to start in the top six when the Bruins open their Florida doubleheader Tuesday in Sunrise, followed by a stop the next night in Tampa.

Brazeau, who has added to his ice time of late as a member of the No. 2 power-play unit, would be another prime candidate for career advancement up top. Contrary to his pre-NHL publicity, his skating speed has not been an issue. He keeps up fine with the pace of play, and as shown yet again with his finish in Philly, he has hands not normally part of a big man’s toolkit.

Brazeau popped in a pair of power-play strikes in last Tuesday’s 6-2 thumping of the Senators and added one at even strength in Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the Rangers before the one in Philly.

On a club searching for offensive mojo with 10 games to go in the regular season, it looks inevitable that Brazeau is in for some added face time, possibly on the first power play, where captain Brad Marchand has not put one in the net since Jan. 13 (Game No. 42) against the Blues.

Brazeau, 26, went undrafted in junior, where he ultimately led OHL North Bay Battalion in scoring his final two seasons, averaging 50 goals and 94 points. Raised in New Liskeard, Ontario, northeast of Sudbury, he wasn’t the typical Canadian kid with that one-day-I’ll-be-in-the-NHL dream. He was all but an afterthought selection in the OHL draft, and even with the 100 goals he scored across the final two years of junior, the best offer he secured to turn pro was two-year AHL deal with the Maple Leafs.

Two years later, with no clear path to Toronto, Brazeau signed with Providence, where he remained for two-plus seasons before finally this February signing his two-way deal with Boston — his first NHL deal coming some nine years after his junior draft.

Now he’s working for the NHL minimum ($775,000). His only guarantee: He won’t make less than $190,000 if he’s back in the minors next season. His trip thus far has been anything but the shortest distance between two points, but it’s beginning to look like he’s found his way.

Geekie has been a hit

Geekie, whose sauce led to Heinen’s goal for the 2-2 equalizer in the third, finished with a game-high eight hits, or 20 percent of the 39 smacks the Bruins dealt.

More Geekie needed, front to back.

Pat Maroon’s debut (date TBD) should help the overall contact cause. It also has been obvious that Charlie McAvoy has been holding back on hits in the wake of his four-game suspension for his nasty late pop on Florida’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson on Oct. 30.

Come playoff time, McAvoy should feel free to engage in some of the well-timed jarring hits that he has been known to deliver. The second pairing, Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo, typically won’t display that pop.

Parker Wotherspoon, in and out of the No. 3 pairing, provides a touch of sandpaper, but the deadline acquisition of Andrew Peeke could make it difficult for Wotherspoon to make his way into the playoff lineup.

Goalie rotation intact

Montgomery said prior to Saturday’s matinee in Philly that he intends to roll with his Linus Ullmark-Jeremy Swayman goalie rotation over the final 10 regular-season games.

Given that Ullmark played Saturday, that would point to Swayman for Tuesday, but with back-to-backs, it’s possible Montgomery goes again with Ullmark and then starts Swayman the next night.

The Bruins have won both matchups with the Sunrisers this season, each time with Ullmark in net. He turned back 35 of 37 in a 3-2 OT win at the Garden Oct. 30 and 27 of 28 in a 3-1 win in Florida on Nov. 22.

The Lightning prevailed in extra innings in their two victories (sandwiched around a Bruins’ 7-3 win). In a 5-4 OT win at Tampa on Nov. 20, Swayman turned back 42 of 47 shots after the Bruins lost leads of 3-2 and 4-3 in the third period. Ullmark was tagged with the 3-2 shootout loss at the Garden on Feb. 13, a night when he stopped 23 of 25.

Rare losing streak

The back-to-back regulation losses, to the Rangers and Flyers, were the first for the Bruins since dips to Winnipeg (5-1) on Dec. 22 and Minnesota (3-2) on Dec. 23, a rough patch in which they went 5-6-3 leading to the Christmas break.

The Bruins only once this season lost three in a row in regulation, a late-November funk that included L’s to the Red Wings, Rangers, and Blue Jackets.

Duran signs with Bruins

Woburn native Riley Duran, a 2020 Bruins draft pick, has opted to forgo his senior season at Providence College and sign a two-year entry-level contract with the Black and Gold.

The 22-year-old forward will report to the AHL’s Providence Bruins for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

The son of Woburn High athletic director Jim Duran, Riley Duran played one year each at Woburn and Malden Catholic before starring at Lawrence Academy, amassing a 31-39—70 total in 55 games and earning ISL Keller MVP and Globe All-Scholastic honors in 2020.

Duran played for the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL before being selected by the Bruins in the sixth round (182nd overall) in 2020.

In three seasons at with the Friars he scored 27 goals with 28 assists and a plus-14 rating in 102 games. He scored two goals with three assists in five games for the US National Junior Team during the 2022 World Junior Championships.

This past season, the 6-foot-1-inch, 194-pounder registered nine goals and seven assists in 35 games, but Providence (18-13-4) was eliminated by UMass, 3-1, in the Hockey East quarterfinals.

Brendan Kurie contributed to this report.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.