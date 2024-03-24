Former Red Sox lefthander Matt Strahm agrees to $7.5 million extension with Phillies

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Lefthander Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed Sunday to a $7.5 million contract for the 2025 season, a deal that includes a team option for 2026.

Strahm also has a $7.5 million salary this year in the final season of a $15 million, two-year contract. He would have been eligible for free agency after the World Series.

The 32-year-old was 9-5 with a 3.29 ERA and two saves last year in 10 starts and 46 relief appearances. He pitched 5⅓ scoreless innings over seven postseason games and got a save in the final game of the NL Division Series against Atlanta.