fb-pixelFormer Red Sox pitcher Matt Strahm agrees to extension with Phillies Skip to main content
MLB

Former Red Sox lefthander Matt Strahm agrees to $7.5 million extension with Phillies

By Associated PressUpdated March 24, 2024, 48 minutes ago
Matt Strahm is signed with the Phillies through the 2025 season with a team option for 2026.Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Lefthander Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed Sunday to a $7.5 million contract for the 2025 season, a deal that includes a team option for 2026.

Strahm also has a $7.5 million salary this year in the final season of a $15 million, two-year contract. He would have been eligible for free agency after the World Series.

The 32-year-old was 9-5 with a 3.29 ERA and two saves last year in 10 starts and 46 relief appearances. He pitched 5⅓ scoreless innings over seven postseason games and got a save in the final game of the NL Division Series against Atlanta.

Advertisement

His 2026 option could become guaranteed.

Strahm signed with the Red Sox on a one-year, $3 million contract before the 2022 season, finishing with a 3.72 ERA in 50 appearances, including four saves. He struck out 52 and walked 17 before departing for Philadelphia as a free agent the next offseason.

Boston Globe Today: Sports | March 22, 2024
WATCH: Globe writers Jim McBride and Nicole Yang join Boston Globe Today: Sports host, Chris Gasper with sports news for the week of March 18.
Boston Globe Today