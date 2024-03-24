With BC as the No. 1 overall seed and BU at No. 2, Hockey East is well represented in the NCAA men’s tournament

The announcement that BC (31-5-1) will be sticking close to home as the No. 1 seed in the Providence Regional was expected, as was the opponent. The Eagles will open with Michigan Tech (19-14-6) on Friday at Amica Mutual Pavillion at 2 p.m. on ESPNU.

Almost none of it involved Boston College. The Eagles had long ago locked up the top overall seed, and reinforced the notion that they were the No. 1 team after defeating UMass and Boston University by a combined score of 14-3 over the weekend to capture their 12th Hockey East postseason crown.

There was plenty of suspense in anticipation of the announcement of the NCAA Division 1 men’s hockey brackets Sunday evening.

“That’s huge, any time you can get kind of home ice advantage with your student fans,” said sophomore Cutter Gauthier. “They’ve showed up for us in big moments whether it was home or away, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw lots of BC students and fans in Providence.”

Michigan Tech defeated Bemidji State in the CCHA championship game to earn a bid. BC will spend the next few days getting up to speed on the Huskies.

“We’re in the regionals now, so they’re one of the top 16 teams in the country,” said Gauthier, who leads the NCAA nation with 35 goals. “So there’s no bad teams anymore. We’re playing against some good competition, so we can’t take anyone lightly and are excited to play them on Friday.”

Also playing Friday in Providence will be Wisconsin (26-11-2) and defending national champion Quinnipiac (26-9-2) at 5:30 on ESPNNews. Both are coming off upsets in their respective conference tournaments. The Badgers finished second in the Big Ten but lost in the quarterfinals to Ohio State.

Quinnipiac won the ECAC regular-season crown, but dropped a 3-0 decision to St. Lawrence in the semifinals. Leading the way for the Bobcats is Collin Graf, a native of Lincoln who was named the ECAC Player of the Year and a top 10 Hobey Baker Award finalist after posting 22 goals and 26 assists in 32 games.

The final will be Sunday at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.

The second overall seed in the tournament, BU (26-9-2) headlines the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Regional. The Terriers will open with RIT (27-10-2) in the first meeting between the programs at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on ESPNU.

The winner plays either Minnesota (22-10-5) or Omaha (23-12-4), which square off at 8:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPNU. The regional final is Saturday at 6:30.

RIT is the 15th overall seed, earning its first NCAA bid since 2016 by beating American International for the Atlantic Hockey championship on Saturday. The Tigers went 18-7-1 in their conference.

Staying out of the box will be critical for RIT against BU’s third-ranked power play (28.5 percent), but the Tigers are well off in net. Junior Tommy Scarfone (.928) is tied for third in the nation in save percentage and has four shutouts. RIT also has four scorers in the top 40 nationally, led by junior Carter Wilkie (16-25–41),, who ranks 28th, and Cody Laskosky (13-27–40), who is 29th.

Fifth-year BU forward Sam Stevens — who loves the Sanford Center, having won the Clark Cup in 2019 with USHL Sioux Falls — repeated a stat he heard on ESPN: RIT (average age 23 years, 2 months) is the oldest team in Division 1. BU (21 years, 4 months) is the fourth youngest.

But the Terriers snagged their first 1-seed since 2015, when freshman Jack Eichel led the way to the national title game.

“Some great teams. We’ve got to bring our A game. I think we’re ready for it,” said 17-year-old leading scorer Macklin Celebrini, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft and tied for second in the country in scoring (31-28–59). “When you get those chances to win championships, you’ve got to be ready.”

On that front, this will be a chance for BU to show its maturity. When they filed into the Burke Room at Agganis Arena on Sunday evening, dressed in red warm-up jackets, the Terriers were trying to overcome a crushing loss to the Eagles in the Hockey East final some 20 hours earlier. It was another big-stage opportunity this youthful group has fumbled.

In the opening weeks, BU lost its Hockey East opener at New Hampshire; was routed, 8-2, in an exhibition by the US Under-18 team — stung by a hat trick from Cole Eiserman and two goals from Cole Hutson, both BU signees — and was 1-2-0 after a 4-1 loss to Notre Dame.

The Terriers won 17 of their next 19 before dropping three in a row in late January: a weekend series to BC and a game at Northeastern. They beat BC in the Beanpot semifinals, and dropped the Beanpot final in overtime to Northeastern.

And then came Saturday, a 6-2 flattening at the hands of their Comm. Ave. rivals.

“For sure,” Stevens said, “you’ve got to use [Saturday] night as motivation. We’ve whiffed on a couple of our tries at trophies so far this year. We feel lucky we had a good enough regular season to classify for this. Hopefully we can take home the big one.”

That could be against BC.

“There’s a lot of obstacles to overcome for that, but they’re a great team,” Stevens said. “They showed it last night. They got the better of us. Hopefully we get to see them again.”

UMass (20-13-3) and Maine (23-11-2) will be in the Springfield Regional. The Minutemen get to stay close to home as the host school and will be the No. 4 seed looking to upset Denver (28-9-3), which is ranked third overall, at 2 p.m on ESPN2.

The Pioneers finished second in the NCHC but defeated Omaha to win the conference tournament. Denver lost to UMass in the 2019 Frozen Four, when the Minutemen advanced to the championship game with an overtime win.

Denver traveled to Amherst for a pair of games in October 2022, a series the Minutemen swept.

The Black Bears are the second seed, facing ECAC tourney winner Cornell (21-6-6) on Thursday at 5 p.m. on ESPNews. The winners will play Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.





Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney. Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him @mattyports.