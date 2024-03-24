The road to the Frozen Four begins: What to know about the NCAA men’s hockey bracket coming out Sunday

BC beat BU in the Hockey East final on Saturday night , clinching the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. BU is close behind at No. 2.

The bracket for the 2024 men’s Division 1 ice hockey tournament will be revealed Sunday night, and Boston College and Boston University are eagerly awaiting the news of who they will face on their road to the Frozen Four.

How to watch the NCAA men’s hockey selection show

The bracket and matchups will be announced live on ESPNU at 6:30 p.m. EDT. If you don’t have cable, you can stream on the following services: DirecTV stream, Sling, Fubo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The Globe will be updating this article as pairings are announced, so bookmark this page.

Which teams will be in the NCAA men’s hockey bracket?

There are six leagues in Division 1 men’s hockey, and each conference tournament champion gets an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

The conference tournament champions are:

Hockey East: Boston College

ECAC: Cornell

Big Ten: Michigan State

Atlantic Hockey: Rochester Institute of Technology

CCHA: Michigan Tech

NCHC: Denver

The ten other teams are selected based on ratings.

The NCAA has long used an objective qualification system to determine the field for its hockey championship, sparing the sport of the snub debates that are commonplace in football and basketball. Called the PairWise, its current iteration scores each of the 64 teams in Division 1 against every other based on three criteria: head-to-head record (if the teams played), record vs. common opponents, and the ratings percentage index — itself a formulaic comparison tool between teams.

The ten other schools at the top of the PairWise Ratings that will be in the tournament are: Boston University, Maine, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Quinnipiac, Michigan, Nebraska Omaha, Western Michigan, and UMass.

UMass made the tournament by just a hair, after Denver beat Nebraska Omaha in the NCHC title game, which bumped Colorado College out.

It is Hockey East’s best showing in the tournament since it also landed four spots in 2017. (That year, though, it was a fifth New England team that reached the Frozen Four: Harvard.)

Here’s a look at the 16 teams in the tournament and their PairWise Rating (local teams in bold):

1. Boston College, 2. Boston University, 3. Denver, 4. Michigan State, 5. Maine, 6. North Dakota, 7. Minnesota, 8. Wisconsin, 9. Quinnipiac, 10. Michigan, 11. Nebraska Omaha, 12. Cornell, 13. Western Michigan, 14. UMass, 21. RIT, 32. Michigan Tech.

NCAA hockey regionals schedule and matchups

The four locations for the regionals, which begin Thursday, are: Springfield; Providence; Maryland Heights, Mo.; and Sioux Falls, S.D.

Schools that are hosting a regional automatically get sent to their home site. UMass is hosting the Springfield regional, so they’ll be slotted into that region. Nebraska Omaha is hosting in South Dakota, so they’ll head there.

Expect Boston College to be in Providence. Tough luck for Boston University fans: The Terriers, despite being the No. 2 overall seed, could be sent to South Dakota to avoid intraconference matchups in the regional round — but it also means BU and BC could meet in the national title game.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the regionals (this will be updated after the bracket is announced):

Thursday, March 28 and Saturday, March 30: Games in Springfield and Sioux Falls

Friday, March 29 and Sunday, March 31: Games in Providence and Maryland Heights

Frozen Four 2024 and tournament history

The Frozen Four will be held April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minn., at the Xcel Energy Center, home of the Minnesota Wild.

Last year in Tampa, Quinnipiac beat Minnesota to win its first championship in school history. The Bobcats, a nine-seed, will have a tough road back to the title game.

Boston College is gunning for its first crown since 2012 and its sixth in school history (the others: 1949, 2001, 2008, 2010, 2012). The Eagles haven’t seen the Frozen Four since 2016 and last made the NCAA tournament in 2021.

Boston University, winners of five titles (1971, 1972, 1978, 1995, 2009) advanced to the Frozen Four last year before losing to Minnesota, 6-2.

UMass won its only title in 2021 with a victory over St. Cloud State. The Minutemen are making their fifth appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Maine is making its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2012. The Black Bears won it all in 1993 and 1999, and have made five total championship appearances — but none since 2004.

Globe correspondent Jon Couture contributed to this story.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her @k8tmac.