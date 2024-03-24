Triston Casas offers positive thoughts on not agreeing with Red Sox this spring on contract extension

But while Casas made clear that he hopes to spend his entire career in Boston, the sides have been unable to find common ground on an extension.

That status, in turn, has created team interest in a potential long-term deal with Casas this spring — an interest the first baseman reciprocates. The sides have been engaged in contract discussions throughout the spring.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — There’s no mistaking the place Triston Casas now occupies in the Red Sox lineup. After a strong rookie season that concluded with an elite performance in the second half of 2023, the Sox see Casas as a force who will anchor their lineup for years.

“There’s been offers. There was an offer made a couple of weeks ago, right around the same time that [Brayan] Bello’s was made,” Casas said. “My team, my agency, didn’t seem to think that the dollar amount the Red Sox put forward was the value that [the agents] see in me as a player. I don’t particularly know what my value is as a player, so I can’t really argue with [what] the professionals in my agency are saying.”

Casas said he’s comfortable playing this season on a one-year deal, trying to establish a new performance baseline that builds upon his 2023 second-half performance (.317/.417/.617), then re-engaging with the team next offseason.

For that matter, he’s open to talks at any point in the several years of remaining team control. He wouldn’t be eligible for free agency until at least the 2028-29 offseason, when he’ll be entering his age-29 season.

“We’re going to get a little better read after this year. Hopefully I play a full, healthy season to be able to contribute to the team and to wins, and to give them a better gauge as to what my value might be long term,” Casas said. “We just haven’t been able to meet eye to eye on the dollar amounts, but that doesn’t mean that I’m going to [rule out] any type of talks in the future going forward — or even during the season, or next week, or tomorrow.

“But the offer that was made to me a couple of weeks ago wasn’t exactly what my team was looking for or expecting, so they advised me to decline it and keep moving forward with everything as it would be even if I were to sign it.”

Regardless of his contract status, Casas said he feels far-reaching responsibilities to the organization, both as an elite player and as a leader off the field. He outlined goals that extend beyond his statistics to his role as a source of counsel to young teammates such as Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Enmanuel Valdez, and others who are currently in the minors.

“I’m really excited to play with them hopefully in the future,” Casas said. “It’s going to be a great next 10 years, however it shapes out, with hopefully the rest of my tenure [with the Sox] being filled with a lot of winning and those young guys are going to have to step up including myself. I hope to be a part of the future for the team for a really long time. It’s to be determined still how long.”

The Red Sox took an up-close look at Tanner Houck in spring training and discussed a long-term contract, but a deal was not worked out. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Casas is not the only player who was approached about a long-term deal this spring. Bello signed a six-year, $55 million contract and fellow righthander Tanner Houck acknowledged he and the Sox discussed a long-term deal but, like Casas, could not reach agreement.

“Other things will happen maybe down the line, but as of now, nothing yet,” Houck said. “I’m not really focused on that.”

Houck expressed appreciation for the fact that, nearly seven years into his professional career, the Red Sox continue to believe in him to the point of having interest in extending his time with the club.

“Obviously it’s a good feeling whenever they feel that way,” he said. “But I’m not really concerned about anything like that at this time. I’m more just worried about going out there trying to get to 150-plus innings this year, maybe 200. Everything will take care of itself if you go out there and do that.”

Casas likewise is prepared to focus on the contributions he can make on and off the field in 2024 — and setting new performance standards for himself.

“The player that I was five, six years ago, I’m light years and eons better than I was,” he said. “I can only imagine the person that I’m going to be in five years.”

Though he did not discuss specifics of the team’s offer, Casas suggested it harbored similarities to other early-career extensions that have quickly become bargains for players who are in their early stages of a lengthy ascent in the big leagues.

“If I were to take that contract or the ones that I’ve been offered, I’d be doing a disservice or injustice to the players who are coming behind me if I think that I’m the type of caliber player that I am going forward in the future,” he said.

While that outlook prevented Casas and the club from reaching a deal this spring, the 24-year-old remains hopeful of a long future in the organization that tabbed him as a first-round selection in 2018.

“I want to pave a good path for the players who are coming behind me,” Casas said. “[But] I just want to be really transparent with the fan base: I want to be here for a long time and I want [the fans] to know that I’m all-in. All my chips are in and I just want to win and be here for a long time.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.