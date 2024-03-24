As Red Sox take off, Vaughn Grissom progresses in buildup toward joining team

Grissom has been hitting, throwing, and fielding ground balls, though not testing his range, for several days. On Sunday, he took batting practice on the field among his teammates at JetBlue Park — the first time he’d done so since suffering a left groin strain March 2. Manager Alex Cora estimated Grissom could start playing games in seven to 10 days.

Righthander Lucas Giolito , signed to a one-year deal with a player option for 2025, had elbow surgery March 12 and is expected to miss the entire season. But while second baseman Vaughn Grissom , acquired in a trade with the Braves for Chris Sale , will remain at Fenway South through much of April, he’s beginning to make progress in his buildup to the season.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — When the Red Sox left Florida on Sunday, their two biggest acquisitions of the offseason did not join them on the team plane.

Get 108 Stitches Receive the Globe's best reporting and commentary on the Red Sox every weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

“He still has to go through spring training,” Cora said. “I’m not saying he’s going to take a while but we have to be very smart about this.”

Advertisement

For Grissom, it’s been a frustrating start with a new organization. Still, he sees progress that offers some reassurance that his separation from the big league club will be temporary.

“It’s tough. Obviously, my identity is out there on the field,” Grissom said. “When I’ll go back or meet with the boys, who knows? I’m just dealing with it the best way I know how to, taking it day by day and taking the little wins.”

Rodriguez makes team

Joely Rodriguez spent the morning holding his breath. Two days after the reliever triggered an opt-out clause in his minor league deal with the Red Sox, a team decision was due: The club either had to add him to the big league roster or release him .

Advertisement

The lefthander was summoned into Cora’s office, and received the news that he’d won a spot on the Opening Day roster.

“I didn’t have words because I was so excited,” Rodriguez said. “My heart was pounding, pounding, pounding like your first time when you make the club.”

Rodriguez emerged from Cora’s office and erupted with a joyful scream in the clubhouse. He suggested the emotion outpouring was unlike anything he’d experienced since he earned his first big league Opening Day assignment with the Phillies in 2017.

Joely Rodriguez worked seven innings out of the bullpen over six spring appearances. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

He earned the job with a solid spring in which he allowed two runs in seven innings while striking out nine, walking three, and getting a lot of ground balls. He’s optimistic that performance is a harbinger of a step forward from an injury-riddled 2023 season with the Red Sox in which he had a 6.55 ERA in just 11 big league appearances.

“This is just the beginning for me this year,” Rodriguez said.

Cron out of mix after release

While Rodriguez made the team and will earn a salary of $1.5 million with up to $500,000 in bonuses, the Sox released first baseman C.J. Cron, who also opted out of his minor league deal Friday. Cron, who joined the club in early March, struggled with his timing at the plate, going 3-for-15 with no extra-base hits.

With Cron gone, Cora said “there’s a good chance” Bobby Dalbec will open the season in the big leagues, though there remains some fluidity to the roster in the coming days. The team likewise is waiting to commit to Enmanuel Valdez and Pablo Reyes at second base, though both are on the team trip to Texas for a pair of exhibition games against the Rangers.

Advertisement

Anderson deal official

Righthander Chase Anderson’s big league deal with the Sox, for which he’ll earn $1.25 million with up to $500,000 in bonuses, became official, two days after he’d opted out of his minor league deal with the Pirates one day after Pittsburgh released him. The 36-year-old threw 45 pitches in a minor league game Sunday.

“Crazy,” Anderson said of his weekend. “The last 48 hours have been exciting.”

Anderson — who noted he threw three high school no-hitters in Texas with former Red Sox reliever Ryan Brasier (then a catcher) behind the plate — said signing with the Sox represented the fulfillment of a childhood dream.

He will serve as a long reliever who can also make spot starts. After he went 1-6 with a 5.42 ERA in 86 innings with the Rays and Rockies last year, he’s been encouraged this spring both by his velocity (93-95 m.p.h.) and improvement to his sweeper.

Lucas Giolito was moved to the 60-day injured list to clear a 40-man roster spot for Anderson.

Murphy to see doctor

Lefthander Chris Murphy is scheduled to get a second opinion on his injured elbow from Rangers team physician Keith Meister on April 9. If needed, Meister is expected to perform the surgery … Outfielder Rob Refsnyder (broken toe) has increased his baseball activity to include taking swings … Righthander Richard Fitts, acquired from the Yankees in the Alex Verdugo trade, will start the Sox’ last exhibition game against the Rangers on Tuesday. Fitts will open the year in Triple A Worcester’s rotation … The Red Sox hosted 50 teenage patients from The Jimmy Fund, the first time since 2020 that the spring training trip has been possible.

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.