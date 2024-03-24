Sunday’s spring training report: Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford works through Braves order three times

BREAKDOWN: Though Kutter Crawford gave up five runs including a pair of homers, he rebounded to complete a third time through the order in the Sox’ final Grapefruit League game. In 5⅔ innings at JetBlue Park, he struck out five and walked two while hitting 95 miles per hour in the sixth inning. “They’re going to have to do that over the course of the season,” manager Alex Cora said. “At one point, they’re going to get hit, but they have to go deep into the game.” Closer Kenley Jansen and setup man Chris Martin contributed scoreless innings and remain on track to open the season on the active roster barring a setback.

Advertisement

NEXT: The Red Sox will play the first of two games against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas, on Monday night at 8:05. Garrett Whitlock will start against the defending World Series champions. The game will be on NESN and WEEI.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.