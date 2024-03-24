Woburn’s Riley Duran signs two-year contract with Bruins, will forego senior season at Providence College

Woburn native Riley Duran, a 2020 Bruins draft pick, has opted to forego his senior season at Providence College and sign a two-year, entry-level contract with the Black and Gold.
The 22-year-old forward will report to the AHL’s Providence Bruins for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.
The son of Woburn High athletic director Jim Duran, Riley Duran played one year each at Woburn and Malden Catholic before starring at Lawrence Academy, amassing a 31-39—70 total in 55 games and earning ISL Keller MVP and Globe All-Scholastic honors in 2020.
The #Bruins have signed Providence College forward Riley Duran to an entry-level contract. The Woburn native was a 2020 sixth-round draft pick.— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) March 24, 2024
Duran played for the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL before being selected by the Bruins in the sixth round (182nd overall) in 2020.
In three seasons at Providence College he scored 27 goals with 28 assists and a plus-14 rating in 102 games. He scored two goals with three assists in five games for the US National Junior Team during the 2022 World Junior Championships.
This past season, the 6-foot-1-inch, 194-pounder registered nine goals and seven assists in 35 games, but Providence (18-13-4) was eliminated by UMass, 3-1, in the Hockey East quarterfinals.
