Woburn’s Riley Duran signs two-year contract with Bruins, will forego senior season at Providence College

Woburn native Riley Duran, a 2020 Bruins draft pick, has opted to forego his senior season at Providence College and sign a two-year, entry-level contract with the Black and Gold.

The 22-year-old forward will report to the AHL’s Providence Bruins for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

The son of Woburn High athletic director Jim Duran, Riley Duran played one year each at Woburn and Malden Catholic before starring at Lawrence Academy, amassing a 31-39—70 total in 55 games and earning ISL Keller MVP and Globe All-Scholastic honors in 2020.