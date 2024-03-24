Sam Hauser sets franchise mark in Celtics’ win over Bulls

Even better? The previous record holder was Jayson Tatum (19), who just broke that record in January.

Following his 23-point performance on 7 for 8 shooting from beyond the arc on Saturday, Hauser officially holds a Celtics franchise record. His 20 threes in the last three games are the most in such a span in Boston history.

“I think it’s just a comfort level of knowing that his teammates are looking for him,” Joe Mazzulla said of the feat. “I think that’s really what it is … if you look at most of his threes, they’re really good passes, timely passes into a shot. So, I think it’s really just that comfort level that he knows he’s going to get open and he knows the guys are going to see him.”

Advertisement

Even more impressive about Hausers play of late — and Boston’s offense as a whole — is that Mazzulla isn’t running many designed set pieces for Hauser. The Celtics are just finding him naturally.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“The guys have done a better job of understanding how to use Sam as a weapon, whether its to get him open or to use him as a decoy for 2-on-1s,” Mazzulla said. “He has an inate ability to balance the floor with spacing but also create indecisions. So we don’t run a ton of plays for him, but the guys have really learned how to use him as a weapon.”

Hauser echoed that sentiment when talking to reporters through his hot night.

“Teammates are finding me when I’m open, and [I’m] trying to get into windows and set myself up for success as well,” Hauser said. “Be a little bit more aggressive coming off screens, running behind a guy in transition for them to flip it back. Things like that.”

Advertisement

Hauser is averaging 18.5 points per game in his last six games and proving to be yet another valuable depth piece in Boston’s loaded roster.