3 Rio officials arrested in connection with Marielle Franco killing

Now, six years after her assassination, police say they’re beginning to answer that question.

Since the 2018 killing of the leftist politician and human rights activist Marielle Franco, in downtown Rio de Janeiro, Brazilians have plastered that question onto T-shirts, spray painted it onto walls, and posted it on social media. The name Marielle became a rallying call for the left.

Brazilian federal police arrested three well-known and politically connected Rio de Janeiro officials Sunday morning, naming them suspects in Franco’s killing and providing a rare look at the connections human rights activists have long alleged between the city’s entrenched political elite and the criminal militias that now control a wide swath of this turbulent metropolis.

In an operation named “Murder Inc.,” police arrested federal Rio congressman Chiquinho Brazão, Rio state auditor Domingos Brazão, and a former city police chief, Rivaldo Barbosa. The former police official was also accused of deliberately undermining the investigation.

Chiquinho Brazão and his brother Domingos have alleged connections to criminal groups, known as militias, who illegally charge residents for various services, including protection.

Ubiratan Guedes, the lawyer representing Domingos Brazão, denied the accusations against his client. “He did not know Marielle, had no connection with Marielle,” he told reporters on Sunday.

Lawyers for Chiquinho Brazão, who served on Rio’s council at the same time as Franco, and Barbosa, said their clients denied any wrongdoing, according to local media.

Brazil’s justice minister, Ricardo Lewandowski, said in a press conference that the motivation for the crime is “complex because that group (the Brazãos) has multiple interests.” He said investigations have suggested lawmaker Chiquinho Brazão was especially upset about a bill that his then-colleague Franco sponsored at the City Council about regulation of land to build public housing in Rio.

“At this moment we have it very clear who are the perpetrators of this hateful, heinous crime of political nature,” said the minister, who added that four other people had documents seized. Among them, he said, is a police detective who also investigated the case, Giniton Lages. Lewandowski also said the men jailed earlier will be transferred from Rio to the capital Brasilia.

The investigation into Franco’s murder had been troubled for years. Rio’s state civil police couldn’t break the case after the arrest and indictment of the shooter and the driver in 2019. The lead detectives were changed four times before February 2023. Federal authorities then attempted to take control of the case, but were not allowed to, which also increased suspicions of obstruction, according to Lewandowski.

The driver admitted to the double murder of Franco and her driver. The shooter, disgraced former police officer Ronnie Lessa, signed a plea bargain deal with authorities in January and his admission led to Sunday’s arrests.

Barbosa, the head of Rio’s police when the murder took place, was also arrested for alleged obstruction of the investigation, federal police chief Andrei Rodrigues said in a news conference.

“He actively sought to detour the investigation from those who ordered the killing,” Rodrigues said. Earlier, Franco’s widow, Monica Benicio, said Barbosa offered her his sympathies after her wife was slain, promising to be tough in his efforts to find the killers.

Franco worked as an assistant to then-state lawmaker Marcelo Freixo in 2008, as he presided over a special committee investigating militias in Rio’s state assembly. Freixo’s final report indicted 226 suspected militia members and politicians and government employees, including Domingos Brazão. While Brazão was mentioned in the report, he wasn’t indicted.

Political violence isn’t uncommon in Rio, and such killings are often linked to territorial and political disputes. But they typically go unsolved and never elicit the same level of outcry as Franco’s death did. She had been a rising political star, making her name by exposing police abuse and violence against residents of working-class neighborhoods known as favelas.

Known universally by her first name, Franco grew up in a favela herself — the Mare neighborhood near Rio’s international airport. She became a human rights activist there after her friend was killed by a stray bullet in a shootout between police and drug traffickers. She worked for Freixo investigating organized crime then went on to win a seat on Rio’s City Council in 2016. She kept receiving and sharing complaints of police abuse until just days before she was killed.

She stood out as one of the only Black women on the council and, while her assertiveness and mere presence ruffled some, she remained unbowed.

On the evening of March 14, 2018, she left an event to empower young Black women when a car pulled up alongside hers and opened fire. Franco and her driver, Anderson Gomes, were killed on the spot.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.