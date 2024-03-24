Houthis fired missile at Chinese-owned ship in Red Sea, US says

(Bloomberg) — Yemen-based Houthis fired a missile at a Chinese-owned oil tanker called M/V Huang Pu on Saturday, the US Central Command said.

The Iranian-backed Houthis first fired four missiles in the vicinity of the oil tanker, US Central Command said in a post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. They then fired a fifth missile toward the ship, which issued a distress call but didn’t request assistance, Centcom said.

The vessel suffered minimal damage and a fire on board was extinguished within 30 minutes. No casualties were reported.