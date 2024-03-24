Israeli defense chief to visit Washington as tensions rise over Gaza war

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is heading to Washington on Sunday, at a time of increasingly strained relations with its main military backer and ally, as Israel continues to defy U.S. calls to reduce the suffering in Gaza.

Gallant is set to meet with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and other senior officials, the Israeli government said in a statement.

Blinken and Israeli leaders confronted one another Friday over the trajectory of the war, as the top U.S. diplomat called on Israel not to invade the crowded city of Rafah, where more than a million displaced Palestinians are sheltering.