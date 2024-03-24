Russian missile violates Polish air space as barrages flare

(Bloomberg) — Russian forces sent a new large-scale missile barrage against Ukraine, with one of missiles briefly crossing into Polish airspace during the attack.

About 10 missiles were downed over Ukraine’s capital Sunday morning, the Kyiv city military administration said on Telegram. Some 20 missiles and seven Shahed drones were fired toward the Lviv region in the country’s west near Poland, targeting energy infrastructure, city Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Telegram.

A Russian cruise missile used in the attack entered Polish airspace for 39 seconds in the early hours of Sunday, the country’s military said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. The authorities in Warsaw have notified NATO allies about the incident, according to Jacek Siewiera, the head of the National Security Bureau.