Russian missile violates Polish air space as barrages flare

(Bloomberg) — Russian forces sent a new large-scale missile barrage against Ukraine, with one of missiles briefly crossing into Polish airspace during the attack.
About 10 missiles were downed over Ukraine’s capital Sunday morning, the Kyiv city military administration said on Telegram. Some 20 missiles and seven Shahed drones were fired toward the Lviv region in the country’s west near Poland, targeting energy infrastructure, city Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Telegram.
A Russian cruise missile used in the attack entered Polish airspace for 39 seconds in the early hours of Sunday, the country’s military said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. The authorities in Warsaw have notified NATO allies about the incident, according to Jacek Siewiera, the head of the National Security Bureau.
It was the third major Russian attack against Ukraine in the past four days. Thursday’s attack centered on Kyiv, and Friday’s targeted the country’s energy facilities. While Ukrainian forces continued to repel attacks along the 1,200-kilometer (746-mile) front line, they also hit targets inside Moscow-controlled areas.
Sevastopol, the home base of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea, suffered one of the heaviest missile attacks from Ukraine since the war started, Kremlin-installed city Governor Mikail Razvozhayev said on Telegram. One man was killed and four wounded by debris as Russia’s air defense downed at least 10 missiles.
Even as Ukrainian officials so far have made no direct comments about the attack against Sevastopol, the country’s Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk thanked the nation’s pilots and navy in a Telegram statement Friday after reports of explosions on the Russia-held peninsula.
“Crimea is ours! Jointly - toward victory!” he said.
Russia’s Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, also came under fire, with 10 missiles downed, two people injured and several homes damaged, Governor Vyacheslsv Gladkov said on Telegram.
