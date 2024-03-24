Witnesses describe fear and deprivation at besieged hospital in Gaza

“They had put the bodies on the side and thrown blankets over them,” said Alaa Abu Al-Kaaf, 18, who said she and her family were at Shifa for days before leaving Thursday. It was not immediately clear when or how the bodies were taken there.

Neighbors described a relentless soundtrack of gunshots, airstrikes, and explosions. A surgeon spoke of doctors and patients corralled in the emergency ward while Israeli forces took control of the complex outside. A Palestinian teenager who spent four days sheltering in the hospital described the bodies she saw piled up outside the entrance.

Seven days after Israel’s military began a raid on the Gaza Strip’s largest hospital, Shifa, a picture of the sustained assault on the complex and its surrounding neighborhood emerges in fragments.

Interviews with other witnesses in the hospital, residents in or near the facility, and Gaza authorities in recent days, as well as with others who have left the complex over the past week, described a situation of fear and deprivation, interrogations and detentions of Palestinian men by Israeli forces, and a persistent lack of food and water.

Smoke covered much of the neighborhood near Shifa hospital in Gaza City Thursday after Israeli bombardment. -/AFP via Getty Images

The assault on Shifa, one of Israel’s longest hospital raids of the war in Gaza, began last Monday with tanks, bulldozers, and airstrikes. The military said it was aimed at senior officials of Hamas, the armed group that led an attack into southern Israel on Oct. 7. Israel began a war on Gaza in response to that assault.

In recent weeks, mediators have redoubled efforts to reach a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas, hosting indirect talks between the two parties in Doha, Qatar. Qatar, a key mediator, has voiced cautious optimism but says the talks have yet to see a breakthrough.

Israeli leaders have said that regardless of whether a cease-fire deal is reached, they intend to start a ground operation in the southern city of Rafah to root out Hamas’s remaining forces there. The prospect has prompted international concern for the fate of the more than 1 million Palestinians who have crowded into the area seeking shelter.

The raid on Shifa has also focused international attention on the dire situation faced by hospitals and the patients sheltering there, according to local authorities. Many of the 30,000 Palestinians who the Gaza Health Ministry said had been sheltering at Shifa were displaced once again by the raid.

Gaza authorities said that at least 13 patients had died as a result of the raid because they were deprived of medicine and treatment or when their ventilators stopped working after the Israelis cut the electricity. Those claims could not be verified.

The Gaza Health Ministry said Saturday that patients still in Shifa were in critical condition, with maggots beginning to infect wounds.

The director general of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, posted a report on social media on Friday from a doctor in Shifa, as relayed by a colleague from the United Nations.

Two patients on life support died because of a lack of electricity, and there were no medicines or basic medical supplies, he wrote. Many patients in critical condition were lying on the floor.

In one building, 50 medical workers and more than 140 patients have been kept since the second day of the raid, with extremely limited food, water, and one nonfunctional toilet, Tedros wrote.

“These conditions are utterly inhumane,” Tedros wrote. “We call for an immediate end to the siege and appeal for safe access to ensure patients get the care they need.”

Dr. Tayseer al-Tanna, 54, a vascular surgeon, said he finally fled Shifa on Thursday after days of hearing gunfire outside the ward where he was positioned. Al-Tanna said Israeli forces had gathered doctors and patients in the complex’s emergency room while they swept the grounds outside.

“The Israeli military didn’t treat us violently,” Al-Tanna said. “But we had almost no food and water” during the incursion, he added.

He declined to comment on whether Palestinian fighters had fortified themselves in the medical complex.

The media office for the territory’s government, which is run by Hamas, said in a statement Saturday that the Israeli military was threatening the medical staff and people sheltering inside to either leave the hospital — and risk being interrogated, tortured, or executed — or the military would bomb and destroy the buildings over their heads. The media office said it was in touch with people inside the complex.

The Israeli military did not address specific questions about whether it had threatened people inside the medical complex. But on Saturday it said it was operating in the area of the hospital “while avoiding harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment.”

The military said it had killed more than 170 fighters in the area of the hospital and detained and questioned more than 800 people.

The New York Times could not verify either the Hamas or Israeli military accounts.

Israel has long accused Hamas of using Shifa and other hospitals in Gaza as command centers and of concealing weapons in tunnels beneath them, an assertion that the armed Palestinian group and hospital administrators have previously denied.

In a statement Sunday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said that Israeli forces were “besieging” two more hospitals in the southern city of Khan Younis, Al-Amal and Nasser.

The Israeli military was targeting Al-Amal with smoke bombs, and military vehicles were barricading the entrances of the compound, the Red Crescent said.

The Palestinian Authority’s foreign ministry said an Israeli assault on Nasser Hospital had been “violent and bloody” and accused the military of trying to incapacitate all the hospitals in Gaza.

The Israeli military said in a statement Sunday that it had started an operation in the Al-Amal neighborhood of Khan Younis overnight. When asked whether Israeli troops were encircling Al-Amal and Nasser hospitals, the military said it was “operating in the entire Al Amal area” and “not currently operating in the hospitals.”

In Al-Rimal, the neighborhood that surrounds Shifa, the siege on the hospital has trapped residents in their homes. Several said snipers had been shooting into the surrounding streets; residents were fearful they could be dragged from their homes by Israeli forces, stripped, and interrogated, as they said dozens had been over the past week.

“The situation is really bad,” said Mohammed Haddad, 25, who lives about a half-mile from the hospital. “For more than five days, we haven’t been able to go out and move around. We haven’t been able to get water, get food. And it’s Ramadan,” he said, referring to the Muslim holy month of fasting.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.