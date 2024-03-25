Mark Wahlberg reveals he was ‘a little pissed’ with ‘The Departed,’ had different role

“I was a little pissed about a couple things, but look, it all worked out in the end,” Wahlberg told podcast host Josh Horowitz about butting heads with director Martin Scorsese.

While the Dorchester native earned his one and only acting Oscar nomination for his role as crass Massachusetts State Police sergeant Sean Dignam in the film, Wahlberg admitted on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast earlier this month that he “had a couple of issues” over the course of filming.

“Originally, I was supposed to play another part,” he added. “Originally, I was supposed to get paid.”

Although Wahlberg ended up realizing the “advantages of playing” Dingham, other issues popped up during filming, particularly around his haircut. The actor revealed that he had some extra locks while on the set of “The Departed,” as he needed to grow out the hairdo before filming his next project at the time, the 2006 sports drama “Invincible.”

“I was trying to grow my hair out, which is why I had that weird hair,” Wahlberg said on the podcast. “Everybody was like, ‘What was that wig about?’ It was not a wig. I was just trying to grow my hair for the next film.”

While the actor sympathized with Scorsese — who also had to deal with stars Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Alec Baldwin, and Leonardo DiCaprio on “The Departed” set — Wahlberg refused to budge on the hair issue.

“I was supposed to be in and out in five weeks. I went off to go shoot ‘Invincible,’ got my hair extensions, came back and then they were like, ‘Oh, you got to take out the extensions,’” Wahlberg said. “I was like, ‘[Expletive] took eight hours, I’m not taking this out.’ So we had a couple of issues.”

“Ultimately I think, when I read that particular role, I was like, OK, this is a good role,” he added. “This is an opportunity for me to really kind of go off and have some fun.”

