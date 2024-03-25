This week’s TV: A Steve Martin doc, a Holocaust drama, and throwing the book at ‘3 Body Problem’

Somehow, in their eyes, changes from the book make the TV show less successful.

I’m reading pieces by writers who are comparing Netflix’s “3 Body Problem” with the novel it’s based on, Liu Cixin’s “The Three-Body Problem.” They’re unhappy with changes that have been made to the story line, which are many and include altering characters’ nationalities and genders and importing elements and characters from books that come later in Liu’s series.

It’s a good time to remember that an adaptation of a book — and there are many these days — isn’t necessarily good because it has been loyal to its source. The written story and the visual story are two altogether different beasts, each with its own language. Novelists and screenwriters have distinct tools with which to bring us into the worlds they’re creating. When reading books, we are, in some ways, collaborating with the authors, as their words trigger our imagination and we put together images in our minds. When watching a show, we’re taking in someone else’s finished visual interpretation of the book; we’re receiving the story a little more passively.

Alterations are important, in order to tell the story most effectively in a new medium. Bottom line: Both the book and the TV series need to stand on their own. That is the rule, for me. They are separate entities, and deserve to be judged as such.

1. Here’s another TV series set in and around World War II and the Holocaust, joining recent releases “A Small Light,” “The New Look,” “Masters of the Air,” and “All the Light We Cannot See,” among others. “We Were the Lucky Ones,” an adaptation of Georgia Hunter’s 2017 novel, begins in Poland at the start of the war, as a large, close Jewish family, the Kurcs, become separated as they flee the Nazis. Starring Joey King, Logan Lerman, Michael Aloni, and Robin Weigert, the eight-episode story finds the family desperately trying to find one another and reunite. (The trailer is here.) It premieres Thursday on Hulu.

2. Ewan McGregor stars as the fictional Count Alexander Rostov in “A Gentleman in Moscow,” an adaptation of the 2016 novel by Amor Towles. Set in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, Rostov is banished by a Bolshevik tribunal to an attic in the opulent Hotel Metropol. The years pass and he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel (trailer here). Leah Harvey, Beau Gadsdon, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead (who’s married to McGregor) costar in the eight-parter, which premieres Friday on Paramount+ and Sunday at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

3. The title — “STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces” — is a cap-shift nightmare, but let’s see whether it’s any good. On Friday, Apple TV+ is premiering the documentary, which is structured in two parts: “Then” chronicles Martin’s rise in the world of stand-up and the albums he made, while “Now” — you guessed it! — focuses on the more recent years of his career, including “Only Murders in the Building.” (Here’s the clip-filled trailer.) Directed by Morgan Neville, it includes comments from Jerry Seinfeld, Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels, Larry David, Diane Keaton, Eric Idle, Selena Gomez, and, of course, Martin Short.

4. Giancarlo Esposito of “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” is back on AMC in “Parish,” a six-episode adaptation of the British miniseries “The Driver.” He plays the owner of a luxury car service in New Orleans who comes up against a crime syndicate. Paula Malcomson, Alexandra Daddario, Skeet Ulrich, Bradley Whitford, and Arica Himmel costar on the show, which premieres Sunday at 10:15 p.m. (Here is the trailer.)

5. The first season of “American Rust,” a downbeat drama starring Maura Tierney and Jeff Daniels, ran on Showtime back in 2021. Now Amazon Prime is bringing the show back, as “American Rust: Broken Justice,” for a second season of 10 episodes. (Trailer here.) Set in a fictional small Pennsylvania town, the story finds Daniels’s cop dealing with a string of seemingly unrelated murders. The show, adapted from the 2009 novel by Philipp Meyer, returns on Thursday.

“Tig Notaro: Hello Again” A stand-up concert. Amazon, Tuesday

“The Baxters” A faith-based soap opera starring Roma Downey and Ted McGinley. Amazon, Thursday

“The Truth vs. Alex Jones” A documentary about the fallen conspiracy theorist. HBO, Tuesday 9 p.m.

“3 Body Problem” Sci-fi from the “Game of Thrones” creators. Netflix

“Alice & Jack” A PBS “Masterpiece” that tracks the ups and downs of a difficult relationship. GBH 2

“Palm Royale” Kristen Wiig as a wannabe socialite in 1969. Apple TV+

“Nolly” Helena Bonham Carter stars in the PBS “Masterpiece” three-parter. GBH 2

“Apples Never Fall” A domestic drama and mystery starring Annette Bening. Peacock

“The Regime” Kate Winslet stars in a six-part political satire. HBO, Max

“The New Look” Chanel and Dior in occupied Paris. Apple TV+

“One Day” A miniseries based on David Nicholls’s novel. Netflix

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” A light-hearted action-romance series from Donald Glover. Amazon Prime Video

“Masters of the Air” The WWII miniseries companion to “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.” Apple TV+

“The Woman in the Wall” A mystery drama about a Magdalene Laundries survivor. Paramount+, Showtime

“Belgravia: The Next Chapter” A sequel to Julian Fellowes’s 2020 miniseries. MGM+

“All Creatures Great and Small” Season four of the soothing drama. GBH 2

















